Murkowski, Cortez Masto Introduce Bill to Strengthen Tribal Child Welfare Programs and Support Native Families







Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) Thursday introduced the Promoting Strong Native Families and Children Act. This bipartisan bill aims to strengthen Tribal child welfare programs by increasing federal funding, reducing administrative barriers, and giving Tribes more flexibility to provide culturally appropriate family support. U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) are original cosponsors.

“The Alaska Native communities in my state are rich with tradition, culture, and family. But the same communities often lack local services and support to help families who’ve fallen on hard times. Maybe a parent is struggling with addiction or doesn’t have the resources to feed their children. Without the right support, kids may be sent away from their community to another town for foster care, completely cut off from their way of life and relatives. That is a devastating scenario, but it happens more than you’d think,” said Senator Murkowski. “Tribal communities know best how to support their children and families. This bill will cut red tape and give Tribes more flexibility and greater opportunities to care for Native children within their own communities, allowing children to remain connected to their families and culture.”

“Nevada’s 28 Tribes, bands, and colonies work tirelessly to provide support to their most vulnerable members, including young children, single mothers, and seniors,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “However, they unjustly lack access to key social services that other communities rely on. This commonsense, bipartisan bill will help level the playing field so that all Nevadans can get the services they need.”

“The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) commends the introduction of the Promoting Strong Native Families and Children Act, legislation that is committed to strengthening Tribal families through culturally grounded, prevention-focused policies,” said Larry Wright Jr, NCAI Executive Director. “Strong Native families provide the foundation for strong Tribal Nations, and this legislation represents a critical step forward. With its passage, Tribal governments will have direct access to the resources needed to support children and families before crises occur. By prioritizing early intervention, family preservation, and Tribal-led prevention services, the bill codifies Native communities as best positioned to care for their children in ways that reflect their cultural values, traditions, and community priorities. These reforms advance Tribal self-determination in the child welfare system and ensure that Native children remain connected to their families, communities, and cultural identities. Policies that strengthen Native families not only improve outcomes for children, but reinforce Tribal sovereignty and support the long-term health, stability, and resilience of Tribal Nations.”

“Gaps in basic human services funding to Tribal Nations mean that their most vulnerable citizens often don’t get the support they need. The Promoting Strong Native Families and Children Act creates equitable access for Tribal Nations to federal programs that fund basic services to protect children, people with disabilities, domestic violence victims, and elders. The legislation also increases support for Tribal courts that provide mediation and justice services, streamlines administrative requirements, and increases incentives for Tribal Nations and states to collaborate to support at-risk Tribal children and families. We greatly appreciate Senator Murkowski’s and Senator Cortez Masto’s leadership in introducing this bipartisan legislation and welcome the opportunity to work with them to ensure our most vulnerable Tribal citizens have the basic protections and services they need,” said Dr. Sarah Kastelic, Executive Director of the National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA).

“CWLA applauds Senator Murkowski for introducing the Promoting Strong Native Families and Children Act,” said Linda S. Spears, President and CEO of the Child Welfare League of America. “This legislation will finally provide Tribes with equitable access to the critical child and family wellbeing resources already available to states through Titles IV-E and IV-B and the Social Services Block Grant. This increased federal funding will allow Tribes to implement culturally grounded prevention, family preservation, and foster care and adoption programs for AI/AN children that can help reduce the disproportionate representation of American Indian and Alaska Native children in child welfare services. This investment is long overdue and essential to ensuring that children remain safe, supported, and connected to their families and communities.”

“Too often, our systems are not setting our children and future generations up for success. Native communities continue to face barriers in education, child welfare, mental health, housing, and opportunity that impact the long-term well-being of our families,” said Ben Mallott, President of the Alaska Federation of Natives. “The Promoting Strong Native Families and Children Act is a bold step in the right direction, not only by strengthening coordination and authority, but by putting real funding behind those commitments. AFN deeply appreciates Senator Murkowski’s dedication to Alaska Native communities and her continued leadership in fighting for a stronger future for our children and the next generation.”

“As Chair of the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, I’m proud to see the Promoting Strong Native Families and Children Act translate the Commission’s recommendations into real, actionable policy. This bill reflects what we’ve always known at Cook Inlet Tribal Council: when communities have the support and flexibility to care for their children in their own ways, families don’t just survive, they thrive. CITC is honored to stand behind legislation that makes that possible. Thank you, Senator Murkowski,” said Gloria O’Neill, President/CEO of Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc.

The Promoting Strong Native Families and Children Act recognizes the importance of Tribal sovereignty in child welfare administration and strengthens coordination between states and Tribes to improve outcomes for Native children in foster care and prevention services.

Most notably, the bill:

• Increases and creates Tribal set-asides, including a new Tribal set-aside within the Social Services Block Grant program;

• Establishes a new Tribal prevention-only Title IV-E agreement authority, allowing Tribes to access prevention services funding without first operating foster care or adoption assistance programs;

• Increases the authorized appropriations of the Tribal Court Improvement Program from $2 million each fiscal year to $5 million each fiscal year; and

• Expands support for Tribal-led prevention, family preservation, and early intervention efforts before children enter the child welfare system.

The legislation builds on the longstanding support of Senators Murkowski and Cortez Masto to strengthen the implementation of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) and improve outcomes for Native families through culturally informed, community-driven services. Provisions of the legislation draw upon the Tribal Family Fairness Act of the 118th Congress as well as Senator Murkowski’s draft Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act.