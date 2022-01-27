Congressman Don Young Updates Alaskans on Federal COVID-19 Rapid Test Rollout





Washington, D.C. – Wednesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young updated Alaskans on the federal COVID-19 rapid antigen test rollout. Last week, the United States Postal Service began accepting orders for four COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per household. While many Alaskans were able to order tests, countless others contacted Congressman Young to voice their concerns about ordering to PO Boxes and multi-unit apartment complexes, in addition to expressing worries surrounding acceptable storage temperatures for these tests.

The day after the USPS rollout began, Congressman Young sent a letter to Jeffrey Zients, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, pressing him to answer mounting questions from Alaskans surrounding the federal rapid test program. Congressman Young’s letter can be read here.

Wednesday, Congressman Young relayed the initial answers given to him by USPS leadership. He encourages Alaskans to share this feedback with family and friends, particularly those in rural communities.

“While many of you have been successful in ordering COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government, I continue seeking answers from the Administration and USPS for those still experiencing issues,” said Congressman Don Young. “USPS has informed me that they are aware of the challenges individuals in multi-unit apartment buildings are experiencing when attempting to order tests and they hope to have a resolution soon. They have also advised me that those with residential PO Boxes should now be able to order their tests kits. If you experienced a problem previously, I ask you to try again today. At the moment, business PO Boxes continue to be ineligible for orders. Finally, I am hearing from constituents in McCarthy, Alaska who are having issues ordering kits as their mail is delivered weekly via Glenallen. I have raised this issue with USPS leadership and have received some new guidance: Residents of McCarthy can go to covidtests.gov and navigate to the FAQ page. On that page, there is information that is potentially helpful for multi-family situations in other communities as well. Through this website, a service request can be filed, or tests can be ordered via telephone at (800) 275-8777. This is an important initiative that holds great potential to help keep our communities healthy. I want to make sure USPS receives on-the-ground information from Alaskans. If you are having difficulties, do not hesitate to contact me so I can deliver feedback directly to USPS.”

###





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

