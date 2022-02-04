Congressman Don Young Welcomes 2022 NOAA Sea Grant Fellow Anderson Tran to His Washington, D.C. Office





Washington, D.C. – Friday, Alaska Congressman Don Young announced that Anderson Tran, a member of NOAA’s 2022 Sea Grant John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship Program, has joined his Washington, D.C. office.

Throughout the course of his year-long fellowship, Anderson will work with Congressman Young and advise him on issues relating to fisheries, oceans, and other marine policy.

Anderson is originally from Weddington, North Carolina. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science with a minor in marine science. During his undergraduate studies, he spent a semester in Morehead City, NC during undergrad doing marine biology research. Additionally, Anderson earned a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and is a barred attorney in North Carolina.

“I am very proud to welcome Anderson Tran to my Washington, D.C. office. With more coastline than any other state, Alaska’s waters play a vital role in our state’s economy, culture, and way of life,” said Congressman Don Young. “Anderson’s immense expertise is a valuable asset to my office and all Alaskans. He will serve a crucial role this year, particularly as discussions surrounding the reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act continue. I am a long-time supporter of the Sea Grant fellowship and have always enjoyed working with members of this important program. Securing placement in this fellowship is no easy task; Anderson should be very proud of this great accomplishment. I look forward to working with him on behalf of our oceans and coastal communities.”

“I am so thankful to Congressman Young and the Sea Grant program for the opportunity to serve as the Congressman’s Knauss Fellow this year. I have a deep passion for fisheries — from fish to fishermen — alongside our other coastal resources. Congressman Young has a storied history of fisheries work for Alaskans and our country as a whole. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve such a committed public servant on fisheries and coastal issues that affect Alaskans and Americans alike,” said Anderson Tran.

