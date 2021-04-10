Congressman Don Young Welcomes Administration Decision to Halt Sale of National Archives in Seattle







Washington, D.C. – Friday, following the Biden Administration’s announcement that the pending sale of the National Archives building in Seattle, Washington has been halted, Alaska Congressman Don Young issued the following statement:

“I am very pleased by the Administration’s decision to stop the sale of the National Archives in Seattle. This is a tremendous victory both for Alaska Natives and tribes across the Pacific Northwest. It is crucially important that before any sale of federal property can occur, consultation with tribes must take place; there is no evidence to prove that happened. The loss of Anchorage’s National Archives facility in 2014 dealt a devastating blow, not only to our Alaska Native communities, but to all Alaskans who utilized the extensive records held by the National Archives, including our veterans. Following the closure in Anchorage, Seattle became the closest location for Alaskans to discover their history through the National Archives and Records Administration. The prospect of losing the Archives in Seattle would deliver another blow to the people of our great state, particularly for those who have called Alaska home for thousands of years. The Archive’s contents are vast, and include records from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, and countless other works important to Alaska Native history and culture. Preventing this closure has been one of my highest priorities, and I have worked in close collaboration with Senators Murkowski and Sullivan to defend this important educational institution. I will continue working with the Alaska Delegation, our colleagues in Congress, and with the Administration to ensure that the history of our state and its people remain protected and accessible to the public for years to come.”

Last month, Congressman Young, Senators Murkowski and Sullivan, and Members of Congress from across the Pacific Northwest sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget urging the Administration to halt the sale of the Nation Archives in Seattle. Click here for the letter.

###