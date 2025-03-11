Congressman Nick Begich Applauds House Passage of S.J. Res. 11 to Overturn Burdensome BOEM Rule on Offshore Energy Development





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) voted to pass S.J. Res. 11, a resolution overturning the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) “Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources” rule that needlessly obstructs offshore energy development.

“The Biden Administration did everything in its power to strangle American energy production. By requiring costly archaeological reports before companies can even explore on the Outer Continental Shelf, this particular rule delayed investment, drove up costs, and discouraged the very production we need to achieve energy independence. I was proud to support this resolution to roll back yet another Biden-era regulation that locked up American energy producers,” said Congressman Begich.

S.J. Res. 11 overturns a Biden-era BOEM rule that imposes costly and time-consuming archaeological reporting requirements on all offshore oil and gas exploration and development projects, creating unnecessary hurdles for American energy producers. This regulation was another layer of red tape as the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) ensures that offshore archaeological resources are properly assessed and protected.

Last week, the Senate passed S.J. Res. 11 with bipartisan support. With today’s House passage, the resolution now heads to the president’s desk for signature, marking another victory in the effort to unleash America’s energy potential.



