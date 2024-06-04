Construction kicks off in Larsen Bay for GCI’s Aleutians Fiber Project





Crews will be deploying a new fiber-to-the-premises network in the remote Aleutian community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Construction is underway in Larsen Bay for GCI’s Aleutians Fiber Project! With surveys complete and permits, materials and crews in place, the project team is preparing the community for the arrival of fiber-optic connectivity later this year. The Aleutians Fiber Project will bring 2.5 gig consumer internet speeds, unlimited data, and urban-level plans to local residents.

“In the coming months, our crews will be digging trenches, deploying fiber conduit that will house and protect the local fiber network, and connecting local homes and businesses to the new infrastructure,” said GCI Project Manager Jerry Walker. “Once complete, Larsen Bay residents will have access to the same consumer products available in GCI’s urban markets, like Anchorage and Fairbanks.”

Being mindful of local communities’ customs, culture and priorities when building out the Aleutians Fiber project, GCI has retained cultural monitors through Area M Consulting, which will be involved for the duration of the project. The cultural monitor team, led by King Cove native Sean Mack, will monitor construction and record and identify any unexpected and uncovered historical sites.

“Including the villages, tribes and local residents in the process of the project has been a priority for us since the inception of AU-Aleutians,” said GCI Senior Rural Affairs Director Jenifer Nelson. “We recognize and respect the traditions of those who have long called these communities home and I’m extremely happy that Sean and his team are working alongside us throughout the project to ensure the preservation of Alutiiq and Unangax̂ culture and history.”

The first phase of the $100 million project is partially funded by a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s ReConnect Program. It includes an 800-mile-long subsea fiber-optic backbone, deployed in 2022, and the delivery of high-speed internet to Unalaska, King Cove, Sand Point, Akutan, Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay.

The second phase of the project leverages the 800-mile subsea fiber to deliver service to six more communities in the region. The Native Village of Port Lions, in partnership with GCI, was awarded a $29.3 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to bring connectivity to Chignik Lagoon, Chignik Lake, Cold Bay, False Pass, Ouzinkie and Port Lions.

For more information on GCI’s Aleutians Fiber Project, visit https://www.gci.com/aleutianfiberproject.

