Consumer Sentiment Falls to Near-Record Low as Trump Wrecks Hope in US Economy

Consumer sentiment in the United States has fallen to a near-record low and Americans’ view of current economic conditions has deteriorated under President Donald Trump’s administration, which is overseeing and contributing to price increases, large-scale layoffs, looming insurance premium hikes, and devastating cuts to food aid.

The University of Michigan’s closely watched Surveys of Consumers released updated data on Friday showing that consumer sentiment has fallen over 6% this month compared to October as Americans increasingly fear that the government shutdown will have “potential negative consequences for the economy.”

“This month’s decline in sentiment was widespread throughout the population, seen across age, income, and political affiliation,” said Joanne Hsu, director of the Surveys of Consumers. “One key exception: consumers with the largest tercile of stock holdings posted a notable 11% increase in sentiment, supported by continued strength in stock markets.”

The latest consumer sentiment survey posted a reading of 50.3, the second-lowest level since 1978.

The university’s “current economic conditions” index, meanwhile, fell to an all-time low of 52.3 in November, down nearly 11% from last month.

“Middle-class and lower-income Americans are scared right now… about the shutdown, high costs, and potentially losing their jobs in the next 12 months,” wrote Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

Alex Jacquez, chief of policy and advocacy at the Groundwork Collaborative, said in response to the consumer sentiment data that “Americans are losing faith in the economy because they’re losing ground.”

“Every day it becomes clearer that President Trump has no real interest in improving the lives of American families,” said Jacquez. “His economic mismanagement has left households buried under record debt and rising prices. It’s no surprise consumer sentiment is at its lowest point since 2022, and households are turning to leaders who didn’t just learn the word ‘affordability.’”

