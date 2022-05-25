Convicted Anchorage Correctional Complex Inmate Additionally Convicted of Attempted Murder

An Anchorage man convicted of a stabbing incident at the Executive Suites hotel that took place on November 9th, 2017, has been convicted of Attempted Murder for an incident that took place in the Anchorage Correctional Complex in January 2018 the Alaska Department of Law reports.

31-year-old Alex Bender attacked another inmate after a phone call with his girlfriend on January 12th, 2018. In that call, which was recorded at the complex, Bender got into a verbal confrontation over the phone and told her that he was going to kill someone at the jail.

After the call, Bender attacked another inmate.

During his trial, Bender admitted that he had assaulted the other inmate but had no intention to kill him. The jury, who deliberated for six hours, disagreed and Bender was ultimately convicted of Attempted Murder and Assault I.

Bender faces a maximum sentence of 99 years and goes before Judge Erin Marston on November 2nd.

Bender was incarcerated for the 2017 stabbing incident at the Spenard area hotel and is awaiting sentencing in that case.

On the morning of November 9th, Anchorage police were called to the location after receiving a report of a stabbing there. Upon arrival, officers found the victim had been stabbed several times during a party in the hotel.

After the incident, Bender fled the hotel, but police would soon locate him at the McDonalds next door.

Bender is scheduled for sentencing on June 9th in that case.





