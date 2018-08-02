Convicted Evader Who Failed to Remand Evades Troopers Once Again

Alaska Native News Aug 2, 2018.

A convicted evader who failed to remand to do his time for that offense doubled down and evaded troopers after being pulled over during a traffic stop late Tuesday night, troopers reported.

At 10:36 pm on Tuesday troopers pulled over a green 1998 Ford Explorer during a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, now identified as 29-year-old Robert Bates, who gave the officer a false name when asked.

During the investigation at the scene, troopers were able to correctly identify Bates, but before troopers could take the suspect into custody, Bates took off from the traffic stop at the intersection of Seldon and Bogard Road “at a high rate of speed,” troopers said.

Troopers chased Bates for approximately one mile but Bates gave them the slip by driving down an ATV trail.

Bates has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failure to remand to serve four years for his conviction for Evading I after reaching a plea deal in a Failure to Stop, Vehicle Theft, Theft, Reckless Driving case in mid-June.





That case was the result of a May 2016 incident where Bates and his passenger took troopers on a 40-mile high-speed chase on the Parks Highway in a stolen vehicle reaching speeds in excess of 100 MPH until the chase was successfully ended in Wasilla.

AST is requesting anyone with information about Bates’ whereabouts to call Troopers at 352-5401 or Mat-Su Crime Stoppers at 745-3333.