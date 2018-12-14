Convicted Felon Arrested Following Ninilchik Assault/Stalking Investigation

Alaska Native News Dec 14, 2018.

According to Alaska State Troopers, a convicted felon was arrested at a Ninilchik establishment at approximately 9 pm on Thursday night on several charges related to weapons and stalking and was remanded without bail at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.

Troopers responded to the business after receiving a disturbance report and opened an investigation that revealed that 38-year-old Ramonne Kirksey had, while armed with a concealable firearm, stalked a female in that community and during the stalking had assaulted that woman as well as an additional female. During the incident, Kirksey “attempted to use the firearm to assault a male on scene,” Troopers reported.







Subsequently, Kirksey was arrested and charged with Attempted Assault I, Assault III, Stalking I (DV), Stalking II (DV), Misconduct Involving Weapons III, Assault IV (DV) and Assault IV.

Following his arrest, Kirksey was remanded to the WWildwood Pretrial Facility without bail.