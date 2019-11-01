Convicted Felon Garners New Charges after Anchorage Citizen’s Call

An Anchorage man, later found to be a convicted felon on release conditions was taken into custody following a call-in reporting a vehicle prowler at 8:32 am on Wednesday, APD reported.

The caller reported seeing the prowler underneath a vehicle with a headlamp.

After the call, officers responded to the location, the 500-block of Tudor Road. Armed with a description of the suspect, officers scoured the immediate area and located that suspect on Togiak Circle off Eagle Street. The suspect was stopped and identified as 33-year-old Paul C Loran.

When asked if Loran had any weapons, he replied he did not. But, an officer informed the other officer that he saw a knife in Loran’s front pants pocket. The knife was taken from Loran.

Officers informed Loran that they were going to conduct as pat-down search, as they moved to do so, Loran pushed the officer away and began to struggle, police reported. He was taken to the ground and cuffed.

Once patted down, officers found a handgun with the serial numbers filed off, heroin, and an envelope with a new credit card not belonging to Loran. A computer check by officers found Loran to be a felon with several felony convictions and also found to be on conditions of release in a prior theft case.

APD stated that Loran “Loran was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Filed Serial Number, Misconduct Involving a Weapon V, Theft II, Vehicle Tampering, Resisting Arrest, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, and Violate Conditions of Release.”

Vinelink shows Loran remains in custody.