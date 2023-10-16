Convicted Felon takes Troopers on Early Sunday Chase to Kenai





Just after midnight on Sunday morning an AST patrol vehicle in Soldotna attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for moving violations in Soldotna. The driver had different plans

Instead of pulling over, the driver, now identified as Kristopher Bayes, age 32 of Soldotna, elected to speed off towards Kenai taking troopers on an 11-mile chase. As Bayes drove recklessly to Kenai, it wasn’t until troopers initiated sequential PIT maneuvers that his vehicle was eventually immobilized.

Troopers, with the assistance of Kenai police, made contact with the driver and identified him as Bayes. They would also discover that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest so was taken into custody. AST, as the investigation progressed, would find Bayes had loaded firearms, that as a convicted felon was prohibited from possessing.

The suspect was charged with reckless driving, first degree fail to stop at the direction of a police officer, reckless endangerment, two counts of third degree assault, fourth degree criminal mischief, third degree misconduct involving weapons.

He was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility where he was remanded on the charges as well as his warrant.



