Convicted Rapist Kevin Tuckfield Convicted of Robbery, Attempted Kidnapping and Assault





Kevin Tuckfield, doing 99 years in a previous case involving rape, was found guilty of Robbery I, Attempted Kidnapping, and two counts of Assault IV in connection with a March 2015 escape from a mental health unit at the Anchorage Correctional Center by a trial jury on Friday. At the beginning of his trial TuckField pleaded guilty to the additional charge of Escape.

Tuckfield fled the ACC unit on foot at approximately 8:20 am on March 15th of that year and soon made contact with a woman vacuuming out her vehicle at a car wash on Lake Otis Parkway at 11:40 am. He told the victim he had a gun and told her he would kill her then attempted to force her into her vehicle. But, his would-be kidnapping victim fought back and began screaming as loud as she could and after a scuffle, was able to break free and escape her assailant.

A 39-year-old man who was alerted by the woman’s screams came to her aid and called 911. A 16-year-old who also heard the woman’s screams, saw the vehicle leave the location and followed it while giving police location information. Tuckfield was located and taken into custody a few minutes later a few blocks away.

He had been doing his time at the Spring Creek Correctional Center in 2014 on the Sexual Assault charges when he would sexually assault a female a female employee at that facility. Because that would be Tuckfield’s third sexual assault conviction, he was sentenced to 99 years.

Since that time, Tuckfield has been charged with Murder I and II for the shooting death of Morgan Meadows in Mountain View in September of 2008. He has a trial-setting conference in that case in September of this year.

Tuckfield is due to be sentenced in this current case on October 4th of this year.



