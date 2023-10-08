Cooper Gordon Convicted for 2019 Murder of Terry Spencer

After a two-week September trial the jury convicted Cooper Gordon on two counts of Murder II for the death of Wasilla resident Terry Spencer.

It was on October 19th, 2019 that a hunter discovered Spencer dead from a gunshot to the head on Sunset Drive. Palmer Patrol and the Palmer General Investigation Unit responded to the scene. Then AKIAC, Anchorage ABI, and the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory investigated Spencer’s death.

Two days later, following the investigation, Gordon was taken into custody and charged. Alaska State Troopers would find Spencer’s firearms and other belongings in Gordon’s possession. It was also found that Gordon took Spencer’s vehicle.

Gordon was also convicted of Theft II and Misconduct Involving Weapons.



