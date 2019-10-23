Cop Car Impersonators Jailed on Charges

A caller on Saturday afternoon called in a report of a police vehicle impersonator near 36th and the OldSeward Highway which initiated an immediate response.

The caller advised APD that “a blue Ford Expedition that had red and blue lights on it, along with some type of siren, which the driver was activating causing people to pull over and yield.”

The vehicle was a dead giveaway though, as it had a broken window covered in plastic and an NFL sticker on the rear window, according to the report.

After responding to the area, stopped the vehicle which had red/blue lights mounted on the dash and a horn-activated siren. Officers made contact with two individuals identified as 21-year-old Bruce Ione Jr, and driver 36-year-old Emerald E Fuimaono. They found that both individuals played a part in activating lights and siren in traffic.

As a result, “Bruce Ioane was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charge of Criminal Impersonation I. Emerald Fuimaono was jailed for Impersonation of a Police Officer. The Ford was impounded for evidence,” APD stated.