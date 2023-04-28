Cordova Bird Hunter Dies on Egg Island





Alaska Wildlife Troopers say that the remains of a Cordova bird hunter have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage after his discovery on Egg Island on Tuesday.

The overdue bird hunter, identified as Alex Arduser, of Cordova, was reported overdue after the pilot who had been scheduled to pick him up from the island could not do so. The pilot had dropped him off on the island and upon his return, Arduser was not at the scheduled pickup spot.

A short time later the pilot would locate Arduser deceased and partially submerged in the water on the island.

Troopers responded and retrieved the hunter’s remains and they were transported to SMEO in Anchorage at their request.

Arduser’s next of kin were notified of his death.



