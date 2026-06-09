Hegseth Ripped for ‘Racist Rant’ Against Migrants at D-Day Event







“Apparently our nitwit secretary of war(drobe) thinks a D-Day commemoration is an appropriate time to push his far-right ideology in Europe,” said US Sen. Tim Kaine.



US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth came under fire from critics around the world this weekend after he turned his speech at a Saturday event marking the D-Day anniversary into a “racist rant” against migrants.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in France, which was occupied by Nazi Germany’s troops. Thousands were killed, but it is now widely seen as the beginning of the end of World War II. More than eight decades later, Hegseth traveled to the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer for the second straight year.

“Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies,” President Donald Trump’s Pentagon chief said at the cemetery. “Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece, and Bulgaria—boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not.”

Hegseth: Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece, in Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? pic.twitter.com/kCAiTc2mVm — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) June 6, 2026

Critics quickly decried Hegseth’s comments as “straight-up white nationalist talk,” “utterly disgusting,” “despicable,” and “a disgrace to the memory of the men and women who gave their lives to win World War II.”

US Army veteran and progressive advocate Mike Lavigne denounced Hegseth as “a disgrace to his office and to the nation.”

Sharing a report about Hegseth’s remarks on social media, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) wrote, “Apparently our nitwit secretary of war(drobe) thinks a D-Day commemoration is an appropriate time to push his far-right ideology in Europe.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said: “Thousands of American heroes died on D-Day to defend freedom and defeat fascism. Pete Hegseth should honor and respect their memory. Not politicize their ultimate sacrifice. May God Bless the Greatest Generation on D-Day and every day.”

After the speech, Hegseth “conspicuously skipped [the] afternoon’s main international ceremony marking the anniversary of the Allied landings,” France 24 reported. “His presence was not missed by some residents of the village hosting the ceremony, Langrune-sur-Mer, who said the US official was not welcome there.”

As the news network detailed:

“He has very warlike views and it seems to us that this man does not share our democratic values,” Sylvie Lamy Thepaut, a member of the municipal association Langrune en commun, told BFM TV. A message on the association’s website called for Hegseth’s visit to be canceled on the grounds that the Pentagon chief “espouses values contrary to democracy, human rights and peace” and had made “numerous anti-European remarks,” “warlike statements,” and “American supremacist pronouncements.” “The honor of Langrune, that of France, and the memory of the young Allied soldiers—American, British, Canadian—who died on our beaches in the name of democracy would dictate canceling this individual’s visit,” the statement concluded.

Hegseth’s comments notably came a just day after US Vice President JD Vance claimed on social media that Henry Nowak—an 18-year-old student fatally stabbed in the United Kingdom last year by a fellow Brit who has since been sentenced to life in prison—would still be alive “if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.”

“Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response—the only response—is righteous anger,” Vance added. “One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership. Anything else is an excuse.”

In response, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that “in recent days we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets. The Nowak family are grieving after Henry’s horrific murder. They have said they don’t want his death to be used to create further division, hatred, or tension. We should be respecting their wishes. Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances. That is who we are as a country.”

The recent remarks from Vance and Hegseth align with the Trump administration’s official National Security Strategy, which was released in December and is full of rhetoric often used by white nationalists. The document accuses the European Union of enacting “migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife,” claims that “should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less,” and stresses that US policy is to help “Europe to remain European, to regain its civilizational self-confidence, and to abandon its failed focus on regulatory suffocation.”

Earlier this week, the 27-nation EU moved forward with an overhaul of its migration policy, which has led some human rights advocates to draw comparisons to Trump’s use of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to crack down on people in the United States.

“Across the Atlantic, we see the violence and fear created by ICE’s brutal immigration enforcement,” Silvia Carter, a spokesperson for the Brussels-based Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants, told The Associated Press. “Europe should be learning from the harms of that model, not building its own version of it.”

Already, many migrants die while trying to reach Europe. The International Organization for Migration announced in February that at least 7,667 people died or went missing on migration routes worldwide last year—including at least 2,185 who died or went missing in the Mediterranean Sea, and another 1,214 on the Western Africa/Atlantic route toward the Canary Islands—but “the real toll is likely higher.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.