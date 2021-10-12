Cordova Center Felon Escapee Arrested in Wasilla with Concealable Semi-Automatic Monday





On Monday night, Alaska State troopers were notified that a convicted felon who had escaped from Anchorage’s Cordova Center in Mid-September had been reported to be at a Wasilla residence and responded to the scene.

AST responded to a Silver Fox address to serve an arrest warrant on Broken Soul Koch, age 38, who escaped the center where he was housed serving time following charges of False Information, Fail to Stop, and Reckless Driving.

Koch was taken into custody and during his arrest he was found to have in his possession a loaded semi-automatic handgun which he is barred from possessing due to his convicted felon status.

Koch was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Center on his escape warrant as well as a new charge of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.



