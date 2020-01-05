JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District prepared a draft Port of Nome Modification feasibility study and environmental assessment for the proposed navigational and marine infrastructure improvements serving the hub community of Nome.
The recommended plan, also known as “Alternative 8b,” intends to dredge a deep-water basin to minus 40 feet and an outer basin to minus 28 feet alongside several other marine infrastructure projects at the Port of Nome. The estimated total cost is $491 million.
The purpose of this study is to identify a feasible solution that provides safe, reliable, and efficient navigation and mooring for vessels in the area. The project is needed to alleviate existing vessel restrictions that are imposed by insufficient channel depths and harbor area. Ship transportation in to the Port of Nome is presently limited by existing depths in the outer basin of minus 22 feet. This basin depth is inadequate to safely accommodate vessels of drafts greater than approximately 18 feet.
Comments will be accepted until Thursday, Jan.30. The feasibility study and associated documents may be viewed on the Alaska District’s website at: http://www.poa.usace.army.mil/Library/Reports-and-Studies/. On that webpage, look under “Documents Available for Public Review” and expand the Civil Works link.
Corps Seeking Public Comments on Draft Port of Nome Study
Comments may be submitted to the address below or via email to: Brent.S.Howard@usace.army.mil.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District ATTN: CEPOA-PM-C-ER (Howard) P.O. Box 6898 Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska 99506-0898
Port of Nome Modification Feasibility Study-Nome (PDF)
