Court Sets Bail for Man Charged with Shooting at Police





(Anchorage, AK) – On March 19, the Anchorage District Court set bail and conditions of release for 28-year-old Dillon Spring. Spring is currently in the custody in the Department of Corrections. Spring cannot be released until he posts a $300,000 cash performance bond, a $300,000 cash appearance bond, is placed under the supervision of the Pretrial Enforcement Division to include electronic monitoring house arrest and obtains a court-approved third-party custodian.

Spring is charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree assault, and six counts of third-degree for assault. Spring is alleged to have fired numerous shots at several Anchorage Police Department Officers executing a search warrant on March 18, 2022.

According to CourtView, Spring had four open criminal cases in Alaska at the time of the incident. In 3AN-18-09361CR, Spring is charged by the State of Alaska with third-degree assault, fourth-degree weapons misconduct, reckless endangerment, and violating his conditions of release. A warrant for his arrest was issued in August 2021.

In 3AN-18-11257CR, Spring is charged by the Municipality of Anchorage with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Since December 2020, Spring had been charged with four additional charges for allegedly violating his conditions of release on several different dates. His bail required he be on electronic monitoring during several of these alleged violations. The court imposed an additional $100 to $200 bail bond after each alleged violation. A warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2021.





In 3AN-19-01011CR, Spring is charged by the Municipality of Anchorage for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order and violating his conditions of release in January 2019. Since then, Spring was charged with four additional charges for allegedly violating his conditions of release on several more occasions. Again, Spring was required to be on electronic monitoring during several of these alleged violations. A warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2021.

In 3AN-20-09553CR, Spring is charged by the Municipality of Anchorage with operating under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance. A warrant for his arrest was issued in August 2021.

If convicted at trial, Spring faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the attempted murder charges, up to 20 years for the first-degree assault charges, and up to 5 years for the third-degree assault charges.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay at (907) 269-6300 or patrick.mckay@alaska.gov.

# # #





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

