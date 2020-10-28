COVID-19 cases identified among cadets at Alaska Military Youth Academy

AMYA is taking steps to isolate sick and treat cadets with symptoms
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The Alaska Military Youth Academy (AMYA) has detected COVID-19 among cadets on their campus. Measures are being taken to provide medical care to those with symptoms, isolate sick and potentially sick cadets from healthy staff and students, and to inform parents of their child’s status.
Current situation:
“We’ve informed parents of the positive cases on campus, and keep them in the information loop as the situation evolves,” said David Mcphetres, Director of Alaska Military Youth Academy. “All of the cadets are under the care of trained professionals including our nursing staff. None of the cadets are experiencing symptoms that require hospitalization, and many are anxious to return to normal activities. The recovering cadets will remain away from the non-symptomatic cadets for at least ten days after they are symptom free.”
AMYA was established as a community-based program that leads, trains, and mentors 16-18 year-old Alaskans who have left high school without receiving a credential. The Youth ChallenNGe program is a quasi-military, 17.5 month residential and non-residential high school. In addition to life and employment skills, cadets work toward the completion of a General Education Development (GED) or high school diploma.
