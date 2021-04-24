COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – April 23, 2021







OVERVIEW – 143 new cases | 0 deaths | 44 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 41.9% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 48.9% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

41.9% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 63%

YK-Delta Region: 58.6%

Juneau Region: 57.9%

Northwest Region: 49.4%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 45.5%

Anchorage Region: 44.8%

Southwest Region: 43.5%

Other Interior Region: 42.2%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 36.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 33.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 28.3%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 143 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 139 were residents in: Anchorage (38), Fairbanks (24), Wasilla (22), Palmer (11), North Pole (7), Chugiak (5), Eagle River (5), Soldotna (4), Bethel (3), Bethel Census Area (3), Kenai (3), Kusilvak Census Area (3), Juneau (2), and one each in Big Lake, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough – South, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Salcha, Sitka, and Unalaska.

Four new nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: two in education and one with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

Six resident cases and one nonresident case were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 64,347 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,712.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,451 resident hospitalizations and 329 resident deaths, with six new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.







There are currently 44 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 47 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,053,055 tests have been conducted, with 31,053 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.13%. dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/testing.aspx

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 20.94 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission. dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.54 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27.57 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19.51 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 18.12 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 16.29 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 13.48 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 10.48 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 9.45 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 8.55 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 8.09 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 3.69 cases per 100,000





