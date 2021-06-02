COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – June 1, 2021







OVERVIEW – 108 new cases | 0 deaths | 21 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 46% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 52% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

46% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 66%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 62%

YK-Delta Region: 60%

Southwest Region: 54%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 52%

Northwest Region: 49%

Anchorage Region: 48%

Other Interior Region: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 40%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 31%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced no new deaths of Alaska residents and 108 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 108 were residents in: Anchorage (24), Wasilla (12), Fairbanks (10), Nome (8), Juneau (7), Ketchikan (6), Tok (5), North Pole (4), Palmer (4), Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4), Delta Junction (3), Kenai (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Mat-Su Borough (2), Metlakatla (2), Nome Census Area (2), Soldotna (2), and one each in Bethel Census Area, Chugiak, Copper River Census Area, Eagle River, Girdwood, Healy, and Hooper Bay.

Eight new nonresident cases were identified:

Anchorage: one with purpose oil, two with purpose under investigation

Juneau: two with purpose under investigation

Kenai: one with purpose under investigation

Petersburg: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation

Four resident cases were subtracted and one nonresident case was subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 67,507 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,812.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,562 resident hospitalizations and 362 resident deaths, with two new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported.







There are currently 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 21 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.5%.

TESTING – A total of 2,275,318 tests have been conducted, with 18,998 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 0.99%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 5.89 cases per 100,000. Two regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and six regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 36.86 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 19.67 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 9.08 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5.95 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 5.72 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.2 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 3.95 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3.76 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 3.68 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 3.48 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 3.37 cases per 100,000





