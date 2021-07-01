COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – June 30, 2021







OVERVIEW – 86 new cases | 3 deaths| 15 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: low | 50% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 55% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

50% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 72%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 66%

YK-Delta Region: 66%

Southwest Region: 61%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 60%

Northwest Region: 54%

Anchorage Region: 52%

Other Interior Region: 51%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 44%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 43%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 35%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

UPCOMING CHANGES TO VACCINE DATA: To improve the quality of the COVID-19 data, this week changes are being made to how community level vaccination rates are calculated for Homer and Kodiak, which will go live on Wednesday, June 30. Vaccination counts for Homer and Kodiak Alaska residents have been inflated because vaccinated residents from surrounding communities have been included in those towns instead of the community where they physically reside. Addresses are self-reported by persons being vaccinated, and many people report their mailing address instead of where they physically live. To address this issue, we are aggregating surrounding areas that share postal service locations or zip codes to better reflect an appropriate population size.

The Homer Area has been modified to include not only the city of Homer and Diamond Ridge Census Designated Places (CDP), but to also include Fritz Creek CDP. With these additional areas included, the vaccination rate changes from 79% to 61%. We have also changed “Kodiak city” to “Kodiak Road System” and aggregated Kodiak city with Chiniak CDP, Kodiak Station CDP, Mill Bay CDP, and Womens Bay CDP. Kodiak city was 116% vaccinated and now Kodiak Road System will show 55% vaccinated, which is a more accurate representation of vaccination rates in those areas. Please note that we are constantly working to improve data quality, so it is always important to interpret this data as preliminary and subject to change. More information of the new designations can be found in our new Vaccine FAQ available at: https://alaska-coronavirus-vaccine-outreach-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com/search?tags=covid-19%20faq

CASES – DHSS today announced three deaths and 86 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days:

June 28 – 31 residents, 7 nonresidents

June 29 – 48 residents, 0 nonresidents

79 total residents in: Anchorage (52), Hooper Bay (7), Wasilla (7), Juneau (2), Nome (2), and one each in Bethel Census Area, Chugach Census Area, Eagle River, Kenai Peninsula North, Ketchikan, Palmer, Sitka, Utqiagvik, and Willow.

Seven new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: six with purpose “other”

Soldotna: one with purpose under investigation

Two nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 68,379 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,896.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,617 resident hospitalizations and 370 resident deaths, with no new hospitalizations and three new resident deaths reported. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.







The recent deaths were:

a female resident of the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area in her 50s.

a male resident of Wasilla who was 80 years or older

a male resident of Anchorage in his 70s.

There are currently 15 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 15 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,375,741 tests have been conducted, with 14,570 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.24%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is low at 4.64 cases per 100,000. One region of Alaska is in high alert status with widespread community transmission; two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and eight regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 24.50 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Anchorage Municipality: 6.00 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 5.00 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 3.90 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 3.70 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 3.20 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 2.80 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 2.50 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 1.80 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1.70 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1.00 cases per 100,000





