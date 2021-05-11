COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – May 10, 2021







OVERVIEW – 232 new cases | 0 deaths | 42 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 48.1% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 52% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

48.1% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 70.4%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 65.6%

YK-Delta Region: 62.8%

Northwest Region: 52.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 51%

Anchorage Region: 50.8%

Other Interior Region: 49.5%

Southwest Region: 48.6%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 41.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 34.7%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Please note, the data team is working to resolve an issue on the vaccine dashboard that results in the percentage gauge and count of Alaskans vaccinated (first dose and fully) displaying slightly inflated data due to duplicate records being included. The data referenced for each census area and borough on the map is accurate.

CASES – DHSS today announced 232 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 225 were residents in: Anchorage (72), Wasilla (39), Fairbanks (30), Ketchikan (16), Palmer (14), North Pole (13), Juneau (10), Eagle River (6), Chugiak (3), Sitka (3), Soldotna (3), Girdwood (2), Houston (2), Kenai (2), Kodiak (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Healy, Homer, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Nome, Seward, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, and Wrangell.

Seven new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: one in seafood industry, one in ‘other industry’

Prudhoe Bay: two in North Slope oil industry

Location under investigation: one in North Slope oil industry, two with purpose under investigation

Five resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 66,350 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,767.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,510 resident hospitalizations and 343 resident deaths, with two new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported over the past three days.







There are currently 42 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 43 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.9%.

TESTING – A total of 2,169,062 tests have been conducted, with 30,588 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.76%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 15.14 cases per 100,000. Five regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Five regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 33.38 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 32.88 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 21.97 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 11.37 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 11.1 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8.73 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 8.09 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 7.15 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 6.32 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.9 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 3.21 cases per 100,000





