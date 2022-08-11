COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 10, 2022





Reporting data for August 3 – 9, 2022

OVERVIEW – 2,553 new cases | 21 newly reported deaths | 65 hospitalizations | 27.9% of Alaskans boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – DOH updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 2,553 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,867 were residents of:

8 – Aleutians East Borough



7 – Anchor Point



621 – Anchorage



46 – Bethel



99 – Bethel Census Area (16 communities)



5 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (2 communities)



3 – Chevak



12 – Chugiak



9 – Copper River Census Area (2 communities)



4 – Cordova



9 – Delta Junction



4 – Denali Borough (2 communities)



4 – Dillingham



8 – Dillingham Census Area (3 communities)



58 – Eagle River



2 – Ester



162 – Fairbanks



1 – Fritz Creek



4 – Girdwood



77 – Greater Palmer area



123 – Greater Wasilla area



18 – Haines



1 – Healy



35 – Homer



29 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 communities)



12 – Hooper Bay



4 – Houston/Big Lake area



52 – Juneau



56 – Kenai



3 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (2 communities)



15 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (4 communities)



21 – Ketchikan



20 – Kodiak



12 – Kotzebue



17 – Kusilvak Census Area (6 communities)



6 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough



1 – Metlakatla



2 – Nikiski



6 – Nome



30 – Nome Census Area (8 communities)



25 – North Pole



2 – North Slope Borough (2 communities)



4 – Northwest Arctic Borough (3 communities)



4 – Petersburg



5 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3 communities)



10 – Seward



39 – Sitka



3 – Skagway



76 – Soldotna



5 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2 communities)



11 – Sterling



2 – Sutton-Alpine



5 – Tok



1 – Unalaska



26 – Utqiaġvik



13 – Valdez



6 – Willow



11 – Wrangell



13 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5 communities)



686 nonresident cases were identified in:

1 – Aleutians West Census Area: purpose under investigation



69 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



3 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined: purpose under investigation



1 – Copper River Census Area: purpose under investigation



42 – Denali National Park: 39 purpose tourism, 3 purpose under investigation



34 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



5 – Greater Palmer area: 1 purpose other, 4 purpose under investigation



5 – Greater Wasilla area: purpose under investigation

12 – Healy: 5 purpose tourism, 7 purpose under investigation

16 – Homer: purpose under investigation



7 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: 2 other, 5 purpose under investigation

11 – Juneau: purpose under investigation

16 – Kenai: purpose tourism



3 – Ketchikan: purpose under investigation



2 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation

2 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough: purpose under investigation



2 – Nome: purpose under investigation



3 – Petersburg: 1 purpose seafood, 2 purpose under investigation

5 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: purpose under investigation

2 – Prudhoe Bay: purpose under investigation



12 – Seward: 2 purpose tourism, 10 purpose under investigation

12 – Sitka: purpose under investigation



24 – Skagway: 19 purpose tourism, 5 purpose under investigation



21 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

3 – Utqiaġvik: purpose under investigation

2 – Valdez: purpose under investigation

1 – Wrangell: purpose under investigation



330 – At sea: 1 purpose seafood, 329 purpose tourism



40 – Location and purpose under investigation



1 resident case and 5 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 275,542 and the total number of nonresident cases to 19,209.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

67.6% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 27.9% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are age 5 years or older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans 6 months or older who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 43.5%



Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.6%



Y-K Delta Region: 32.8%



Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.3%

Anchorage Municipality: 31.2%



Southwest Region: 29.7%



Northwest Region: 29.2%



Other Interior Region: 27.5%



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.3%



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.1%



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.5%



(Note: COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.)

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,296 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





21 new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. 1 death occurred in February, and the rest occurred during the months spanning from May 2022 to July 2022. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Aleutians West Census Area in her 70s A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+ A male resident of Anchorage age 80+ A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 70s A female resident of Anchorage in her 60s A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Fairbanks age 80+ A male resident of Fairbanks in his 70s A female resident of Juneau in her 30s A female resident of Ketchikan age 80+ A male resident of Kotzebue age 80+ A male resident of Palmer in his 70s A male resident of Sitka in his 70s A female resident of Soldotna in her 60s A male resident of Valdez age 80+ A female resident of Wasilla age 80+ A male resident of Wasilla in his 60s A female resident of Wasilla in her 50s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 65 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. One of these patients is on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 256.14. For boroughs and census areas: 5 areas are at >400 cases, 16 areas are at 200-399 cases, 5 areas are at 100-199 cases, 1 area is at 50-99 cases and 1 area is at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



