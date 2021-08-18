COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 17, 2021







OVERVIEW – 459 new cases | 5 deaths | 132 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 53.4% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 59.3% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

53.4% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 75.2%

YK-Delta Region: 71%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 69.8%

Southwest Region: 63.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62.6%

Northwest Region: 58.1%

Anchorage Region: 55.4%

Other Interior Region: 54.4%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47.2%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 45.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 37.5%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced five deaths of Alaska residents and 459 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 436 were residents in: Anchorage (118), Wasilla (32), Soldotna (23), Fairbanks (20), Kenai (19), Eagle River (18), Ketchikan (18), Juneau (17), Homer (16), Dillingham Census Area (12), North Pole (11), Haines (10), Kotzebue (10), Nome Census Area (10), Valdez (10), Chugiak (9), Kodiak (9), Palmer (8), Seward (8), Northwest Arctic Borough (7), Sitka (7), Utqiaġvik (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (4), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3), Willow (3), Bethel (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Nikiski (2), North Slope Borough (2), Tok (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Anchor Point, Bethel Census Area, Copper River Census Area, Cordova, Dillingham, Douglas, Ester, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Hooper Bay, Skagway, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, Wrangell and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

23 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 3 with purposes under investigation

Denali Borough: 2 in tourism, 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 2 in tourism, 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 3 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 3 with purposes under investigation

Sitka: 1 in seafood, 1 with purpose under investigation

Girdwood: 1 in tourism

Haines: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Unalaska: 1 in seafood

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation

Five resident cases and two nonresident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 77,774 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,563.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,858 resident hospitalizations and 400 resident deaths, with 43 new hospitalizations and five new Alaska resident deaths reported yesterday.







All five deaths were recent:

Female Anchorage resident in her 70s

Female Anchorage resident in her 70s

Female Anchorage resident in her 60s

Female Anchorage resident in her 20s

Female Sitka resident in her 40s

Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.

There are currently 132 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 132 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fifteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.9%.

TESTING – A total of 2,608,537 tests have been conducted, with 30,919 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.79%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 340.0. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 1 area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (>10-49.99) and 2 areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.





