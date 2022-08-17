COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 17, 2022





Reporting data for August 10-16, 2022

OVERVIEW – 2,103 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 86 hospitalizations | 28.1% of Alaskans boosted

Notes:

CASES – DOH this week announced 2,103 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,444 were residents of:

2 – Aleutians East Borough



1 – Aleutians West Census Area



1 – Anchor Point



328 – Anchorage



28 – Bethel



158 – Bethel Census Area (19 communities)



3 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined



6 – Chevak



13 – Chugiak



8 – Copper River Census Area (3 communities)



1 – Cordova



4 – Craig



9 – Delta Junction



5 – Dillingham



13 – Dillingham Census Area (4 communities)



37 – Eagle River



109 Fairbanks



2 – Fairbanks North Star Borough



2 – Fritz Creek



2 – Girdwood



111 – Greater Palmer area



149 – Greater Wasilla area



8 – Haines



1 – Healy



23 – Homer



12 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 communities)



20 – Hooper Bay



8 – Houston/Big Lake area



68 – Juneau



42 – Kenai



2 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North



2 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (2 communities)



10 – Ketchikan



16 – Kodiak



5 – Kotzebue



21 – Kusilvak Census Area (7 communities)



9 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3 communities)



9 – Metlakatla



4 – Nikiski



15 – Nome



29 – Nome Census Area (8 communities)



26 – North Pole



2 – North Slope Borough (2 communities)



2 – Petersburg



4 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3 communities)



6 – Seward



18 – Sitka



26 – Soldotna



3 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3 communities)



10 – Sterling



3 – Sutton-Alpine



2 – Tok



6 – Utqiaġvik



1 – Valdez



4 – Willow



4 – Wrangell



4 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3 communities)

24 – Residence under investigation



659 nonresident cases were identified in:

92 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



3 – Copper River Census Area: 2 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation



66 – Denali Borough: 61 purpose tourism, 5 purpose under investigation



41 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation

5 – Greater Palmer area: purpose under investigation



2 – Greater Wasilla area: purpose under investigation

4 – Healy: purpose under investigation

13 – Homer: purpose under investigation

20 – Juneau: purpose under investigation

23 – Kenai: 22 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation

1 – Kenai Peninsula Borough: purpose under investigation



5 – Ketchikan: purpose under investigation

4 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough: purpose under investigation



5 – Nome: purpose under investigation

2 – Petersburg: purpose under investigation



2 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: purpose under investigation



7 – Prudhoe Bay: 1 purpose North Slope oil, 6 purpose under investigation

13 – Seward: 12 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation

7 – Sitka: purpose under investigation



29 – Skagway: 26 purpose tourism, 3 purpose under investigation

5 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

5 – Valdez: purpose under investigation

1 – Willow: purpose under investigation

284 – At sea: 1 purpose seafood, 283 purpose tourism



20 – Location and purpose under investigation



21 resident cases and 9 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 277,007 and the total number of nonresident cases to 19,877.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA). COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.

67.7% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 28.1% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are age 5 years or older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 43.8%



Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.6%



Y-K Delta Region: 32.9%



Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.4%

Anchorage Municipality: 31.3%



Southwest Region: 29.9%



Northwest Region: 29.2%



Other Interior Region: 27.6%



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.3%



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.2%



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.6%



HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,296 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 86 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. 10 of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.3%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 198.11. For boroughs and census areas: 4 areas are at >400 cases, 9 areas are at 200-399 cases, 5 areas are at 100-199 cases, 7 areas are at 50-99 cases and 3 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



