COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 30, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,155 new cases | 0 deaths | 142 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 54.9% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 60.6% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

54.9% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.3%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 73.4%

YK-Delta Region: 72.2%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 63.6%

Northwest Region: 60.2%

Anchorage Region: 57%

Other Interior Region: 55.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48.3%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38.6%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 1,155 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days:

August 27 – 668 residents, 26 nonresidents

August 28 – 291 residents, 10 nonresidents

August 29 – 152 residents, 8 nonresidents

1,111 total residents in: Anchorage (317), Bethel Census Area (90), Fairbanks (82), Wasilla (53), Nome Census Area (52), Eagle River (48), Juneau (42), Kodiak (34), Kenai (27), North Pole (27), Palmer (26), Homer (24), Kusilvak Census Area (22), Seward (22), Bethel (20), Sitka (19), Ketchikan (18), Soldotna (18), Northwest Arctic Borough (17), Dillingham Census Area (14), Chugiak (12), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (12), Sterling (9), Haines ( 8 ), Tok (7), Utqiaġvik (6), Chevak (5), Douglas (5), Fairbanks North Star Borough (5), Girdwood (5), North Slope Borough (5), Anchor Point (4), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (4), Copper River Census Area (4), Petersburg (4), Willow (4), Wrangell (4), Craig (3), Dillingham (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Valdez (3), Delta Junction (2), Kotzebue (2), Nikiski (2), Nome (2), Unalaska (2), and one each in Cordova, Ester, Hooper Bay, Meadow Lakes, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Salcha, Sutton-Alpine, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

44 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 in ‘airline pilot’, 1 in ‘other’ industry, 13 with purposes under investigation

Kenai: 3 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Port Alsworth: 2 with purposes under investigation

Mat-Su Borough: 2 with purposes ‘other’

Wasilla: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose seafood, 1 with purpose ‘other’

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kotzebue: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 with purpose North Slope oil

Soldotna: 1 with purpose ‘other’

Valdez: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 3 with purpose ‘other’, 8 with purposes under investigation

No changes were made to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 83,991 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,917.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,976 resident hospitalizations and 427 resident deaths, with three new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported over the last three days.





There are currently 142 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and eleven additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 153 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eighteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12.9%.

TESTING – A total of 2,726,687 tests have been conducted, with 45,671 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.27%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 474. For boroughs and census areas: 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (>10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.



