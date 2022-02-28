Musher start order set for Iditarod 50

Wasilla, Alaska – With just five days to go until the 50th running of the Iditarod, the Iditarod announced the official musher starting order.

As a health-conscious organization, the Iditarod is implementing many COVID-19 mitigation protocols to ensure the safety of the teams, volunteers, and communities where the race travels. The musher start order drawing took place virtually as one more way to ensure musher health and safety leading up to this year’s race.

The 50th anniversary race includes 17 women and 32 men, made up of 13 rookies and 36 veterans. The field comes from five different countries, and five former Iditarod champions are in the race to compete to cross the burled arch first in Nome.

The official 2022 Iditarod race start order is:

    Bib       Musher Name       Sex       City              State        Country          Status

2

Sean Williams

M

Chugiak

AK

USA

Rookie

3

Nic Petit

M

Big Lake

AK

USA

Veteran

4

Michelle Phillips

F

Carcross

YT

Canada

Veteran

5

Paige Drobny

F

Cantwell

AK

USA

Veteran

6

Martin Massicotte

M

St. Tite

Quebec

Canada

Rookie

7

Jessie Holmes

M

Brushkana

AK

USA

Veteran

8

Ramey Smyth

M

Willow

AK

USA

Veteran

9

Anna Berington

F

Wasilla

AK

USA

Veteran

10

Matt Failor

M

Willow

AK

USA

Veteran

11

Mats Pettersson

M

Kiruna

 

Sweden

Veteran

12

Joar Ulsom

M

Willow

AK

USA

Veteran

13

Hanna Lyrek

F

Alta

 

Norway

Rookie

14

Eric Kelly

M

Wasilla

AK

USA

Rookie

15

Riley Dyche

M

Fairbanks

AK

USA

Veteran

16

Lev Shvarts

M

Willow

AK

USA

Veteran

17

Ryan Redington

M

Wasilla

AK

USA

Veteran

18

Richie Diehl

M

Aniak

AK

USA

Veteran

19

KattiJo Deeter

F

Fairbanks

AK

USA

Rookie

20

Dallas Seavey

M

Talkeetna

AK

USA

Veteran

21

Aaron Peck

M

Grande Prairie

Alberta

Canada

Veteran

22

Joe Taylor

M

Fairbanks

AK

USA

Rookie

23

Aaron Burmeister

M

Nenana/Nome

AK

USA

Veteran

24

Kristy Berington

F

Wasilla

AK

USA

Veteran

25

Deke Naaktgeboren

M

Fairbanks

AK

USA

Veteran

26

Anja Radano

F

Talkeetna

AK

USA

Veteran

27

Brent Sass

M

Eureka

AK

USA

Veteran

28

Dan Kaduce

M

Chatanika

AK

USA

Veteran

29

Julie Ahnen

F

Cantwell

AK

USA

Rookie

30

Mitch Seavey

M

Sterling

AK

USA

Veteran

31

Matt Hall

M

Two Rivers

AK

USA

Veteran

32

Amanda Otto

F

Denali

AK

USA

Rookie

33

Mille Porslid

F

 

 

Denmark

Veteran

34

Jeff Deeter

M

Fairbanks

AK

USA

Veteran

35

Ryne Olson

F

Two Rivers

AK

USA

Veteran

36

Bridgett Watkins

F

Fairbanks

AK

USA

Rookie

37

Pete Kaiser

M

Bethel

AK

USA

Veteran

38

Martin Buser

M

Big Lake

AK

USA

Veteran

39

Gerhardt Thiart

M

Cheboygan

MI

USA

Rookie

40

Karin Hendrickson

F

Willow

AK

USA

Veteran

41

Kailyn Davis

F

Fairbanks

AK

USA

Rookie

42

Travis Beals

M

Seward

AK

USA

Veteran

43

Lisbet Norris

F

Fairbanks

AK

USA

Veteran

44

Sebastien Dos Santos Borges

M

Chazey-Bons

 

France

Rookie

45

Josh McNeal

M

Eagle River

AK

USA

Veteran

46

Chad Stoddard

M

Talkeetna

AK

USA

Veteran

47

Apayauq Reitan

F

Kaktovik

AK

USA

Veteran

48

Matt Paveglio

M

Eagle River

AK

USA

Rookie

49

Yuka Honda

F

Healy

AK

USA

Veteran

50

Hugh Neff

M

Anchorage

AK

USA

Veteran

The ceremonial start will take place on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m., in downtown Anchorage, followed by the official restart in Willow on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. Sled dog teams will leave from the start line on Willow Lake in two-minute intervals. For information on public shuttle bus service from Anchorage and Wasilla, visit the Iditarod’s Facebook page.

There will be a $10 charge per vehicle for parking in Willow. The general public will not be allowed to park in the Willow Community Center parking lot. Accessible parking will be located as close as possible to the Willow Community Center entrance. On race day, look for electronic sign boards located on the Parks Highway in Wasilla and at Houston High School advising current information on parking availability in Willow.

