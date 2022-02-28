Musher start order set for Iditarod 50

Wasilla, Alaska – With just five days to go until the 50th running of the Iditarod, the Iditarod announced the official musher starting order.
As a health-conscious organization, the Iditarod is implementing many COVID-19 mitigation protocols to ensure the safety of the teams, volunteers, and communities where the race travels. The musher start order drawing took place virtually as one more way to ensure musher health and safety leading up to this year’s race.
The 50th anniversary race includes 17 women and 32 men, made up of 13 rookies and 36 veterans. The field comes from five different countries, and five former Iditarod champions are in the race to compete to cross the burled arch first in Nome.
The official 2022 Iditarod race start order is:
Bib Musher Name Sex City State Country Status
2
Sean Williams
M
Chugiak
AK
USA
Rookie
3
Nic Petit
M
Big Lake
AK
USA
Veteran
4
Michelle Phillips
F
Carcross
YT
Canada
Veteran
5
Paige Drobny
F
Cantwell
AK
USA
Veteran
6
Martin Massicotte
M
St. Tite
Quebec
Canada
Rookie
7
Jessie Holmes
M
Brushkana
AK
USA
Veteran
8
Ramey Smyth
M
Willow
AK
USA
Veteran
9
Anna Berington
F
Wasilla
AK
USA
Veteran
10
Matt Failor
M
Willow
AK
USA
Veteran
11
Mats Pettersson
M
Kiruna
Sweden
Veteran
12
Joar Ulsom
M
Willow
AK
USA
Veteran
13
Hanna Lyrek
F
Alta
Norway
Rookie
14
Eric Kelly
M
Wasilla
AK
USA
Rookie
15
Riley Dyche
M
Fairbanks
AK
USA
Veteran
16
Lev Shvarts
M
Willow
AK
USA
Veteran
17
Ryan Redington
M
Wasilla
AK
USA
Veteran
18
Richie Diehl
M
Aniak
AK
USA
Veteran
19
KattiJo Deeter
F
Fairbanks
AK
USA
Rookie
20
Dallas Seavey
M
Talkeetna
AK
USA
Veteran
21
Aaron Peck
M
Grande Prairie
Alberta
Canada
Veteran
22
Joe Taylor
M
Fairbanks
AK
USA
Rookie
23
Aaron Burmeister
M
Nenana/Nome
AK
USA
Veteran
24
Kristy Berington
F
Wasilla
AK
USA
Veteran
25
Deke Naaktgeboren
M
Fairbanks
AK
USA
Veteran
26
Anja Radano
F
Talkeetna
AK
USA
Veteran
27
Brent Sass
M
Eureka
AK
USA
Veteran
28
Dan Kaduce
M
Chatanika
AK
USA
Veteran
29
Julie Ahnen
F
Cantwell
AK
USA
Rookie
30
Mitch Seavey
M
Sterling
AK
USA
Veteran
31
Matt Hall
M
Two Rivers
AK
USA
Veteran
32
Amanda Otto
F
Denali
AK
USA
Rookie
33
Mille Porslid
F
Denmark
Veteran
34
Jeff Deeter
M
Fairbanks
AK
USA
Veteran
35
Ryne Olson
F
Two Rivers
AK
USA
Veteran
36
Bridgett Watkins
F
Fairbanks
AK
USA
Rookie
37
Pete Kaiser
M
Bethel
AK
USA
Veteran
38
Martin Buser
M
Big Lake
AK
USA
Veteran
39
Gerhardt Thiart
M
Cheboygan
MI
USA
Rookie
40
Karin Hendrickson
F
Willow
AK
USA
Veteran
41
Kailyn Davis
F
Fairbanks
AK
USA
Rookie
42
Travis Beals
M
Seward
AK
USA
Veteran
43
Lisbet Norris
F
Fairbanks
AK
USA
Veteran
44
Sebastien Dos Santos Borges
M
Chazey-Bons
France
Rookie
45
Josh McNeal
M
Eagle River
AK
USA
Veteran
46
Chad Stoddard
M
Talkeetna
AK
USA
Veteran
47
Apayauq Reitan
F
Kaktovik
AK
USA
Veteran
48
Matt Paveglio
M
Eagle River
AK
USA
Rookie
49
Yuka Honda
F
Healy
AK
USA
Veteran
50
Hugh Neff
M
Anchorage
AK
USA
Veteran
The ceremonial start will take place on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m., in downtown Anchorage, followed by the official restart in Willow on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. Sled dog teams will leave from the start line on Willow Lake in two-minute intervals. For information on public shuttle bus service from Anchorage and Wasilla, visit the Iditarod’s Facebook page.
There will be a $10 charge per vehicle for parking in Willow. The general public will not be allowed to park in the Willow Community Center parking lot. Accessible parking will be located as close as possible to the Willow Community Center entrance. On race day, look for electronic sign boards located on the Parks Highway in Wasilla and at Houston High School advising current information on parking availability in Willow.
