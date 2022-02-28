Musher start order set for Iditarod 50





Wasilla, Alaska – With just five days to go until the 50th running of the Iditarod, the Iditarod announced the official musher starting order.

As a health-conscious organization, the Iditarod is implementing many COVID-19 mitigation protocols to ensure the safety of the teams, volunteers, and communities where the race travels. The musher start order drawing took place virtually as one more way to ensure musher health and safety leading up to this year’s race.

The 50th anniversary race includes 17 women and 32 men, made up of 13 rookies and 36 veterans. The field comes from five different countries, and five former Iditarod champions are in the race to compete to cross the burled arch first in Nome.

The official 2022 Iditarod race start order is:

Bib Musher Name Sex City State Country Status

2 Sean Williams M Chugiak AK USA Rookie 3 Nic Petit M Big Lake AK USA Veteran 4 Michelle Phillips F Carcross YT Canada Veteran 5 Paige Drobny F Cantwell AK USA Veteran 6 Martin Massicotte M St. Tite Quebec Canada Rookie 7 Jessie Holmes M Brushkana AK USA Veteran 8 Ramey Smyth M Willow AK USA Veteran 9 Anna Berington F Wasilla AK USA Veteran 10 Matt Failor M Willow AK USA Veteran 11 Mats Pettersson M Kiruna Sweden Veteran 12 Joar Ulsom M Willow AK USA Veteran 13 Hanna Lyrek F Alta Norway Rookie 14 Eric Kelly M Wasilla AK USA Rookie 15 Riley Dyche M Fairbanks AK USA Veteran 16 Lev Shvarts M Willow AK USA Veteran 17 Ryan Redington M Wasilla AK USA Veteran 18 Richie Diehl M Aniak AK USA Veteran 19 KattiJo Deeter F Fairbanks AK USA Rookie 20 Dallas Seavey M Talkeetna AK USA Veteran 21 Aaron Peck M Grande Prairie Alberta Canada Veteran 22 Joe Taylor M Fairbanks AK USA Rookie 23 Aaron Burmeister M Nenana/Nome AK USA Veteran 24 Kristy Berington F Wasilla AK USA Veteran 25 Deke Naaktgeboren M Fairbanks AK USA Veteran 26 Anja Radano F Talkeetna AK USA Veteran 27 Brent Sass M Eureka AK USA Veteran 28 Dan Kaduce M Chatanika AK USA Veteran 29 Julie Ahnen F Cantwell AK USA Rookie 30 Mitch Seavey M Sterling AK USA Veteran 31 Matt Hall M Two Rivers AK USA Veteran 32 Amanda Otto F Denali AK USA Rookie 33 Mille Porslid F Denmark Veteran 34 Jeff Deeter M Fairbanks AK USA Veteran 35 Ryne Olson F Two Rivers AK USA Veteran 36 Bridgett Watkins F Fairbanks AK USA Rookie 37 Pete Kaiser M Bethel AK USA Veteran 38 Martin Buser M Big Lake AK USA Veteran 39 Gerhardt Thiart M Cheboygan MI USA Rookie 40 Karin Hendrickson F Willow AK USA Veteran 41 Kailyn Davis F Fairbanks AK USA Rookie 42 Travis Beals M Seward AK USA Veteran 43 Lisbet Norris F Fairbanks AK USA Veteran 44 Sebastien Dos Santos Borges M Chazey-Bons France Rookie 45 Josh McNeal M Eagle River AK USA Veteran 46 Chad Stoddard M Talkeetna AK USA Veteran 47 Apayauq Reitan F Kaktovik AK USA Veteran 48 Matt Paveglio M Eagle River AK USA Rookie 49 Yuka Honda F Healy AK USA Veteran 50 Hugh Neff M Anchorage AK USA Veteran

The ceremonial start will take place on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m., in downtown Anchorage, followed by the official restart in Willow on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. Sled dog teams will leave from the start line on Willow Lake in two-minute intervals. For information on public shuttle bus service from Anchorage and Wasilla, visit the Iditarod’s Facebook page.

There will be a $10 charge per vehicle for parking in Willow. The general public will not be allowed to park in the Willow Community Center parking lot. Accessible parking will be located as close as possible to the Willow Community Center entrance. On race day, look for electronic sign boards located on the Parks Highway in Wasilla and at Houston High School advising current information on parking availability in Willow.

