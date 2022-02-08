COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Feb. 7, 2022





OVERVIEW – 3,082 new cases | No deaths reported* | 127 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.6% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

* – As of the week starting on Feb. 6, newly accounted COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

Note: Protective measures against the Omicron variant remain the same as for the other COVID variants. Layering protective measures, including masking, handwashing, physical distancing, and testing help to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Using a self-test before and after travel and large gatherings is advised. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) encourages Alaskans to talk with a healthcare provider or call 646-3322 about getting the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the severity of illness if they haven’t already done so and to get boosted if eligible.

To check variant data for Alaska, please check the Alaska Coronavirus Variants Dashboard at akvariants.github.io.

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 64.1% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.6% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.8%

YK-Delta Region: 75.1%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 73.5%

Southwest Region: 68.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66%

Anchorage Region: 63.2%

Northwest Region: 61.2%

Other Interior Region: 58.9%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.5%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48.6%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.3%

CASES – DHSS today announced 3,082 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

3,021 were residents of: Anchorage (951), Greater Wasilla Area (237), Fairbanks (204), Nome Census Area (122), Eagle River (120), Greater Palmer Area (113), Juneau (103), Kotzebue (95), Bethel (76), Utqiaġvik (66), Soldotna (61), Kodiak (60), Kenai (56), Ketchikan (53), North Pole (52), Northwest Arctic Borough (49), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (45), Seward (43), Sitka (40), Homer (33), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (32), Bethel Census Area (29), Chugiak (29), Nome (29), Kusilvak Census Area (27), North Slope Borough (27), Aleutians East Borough (23), Delta Junction (20), Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (15), Dillingham (14), Chevak (13), Unalaska (13), Copper River Census Area (12), Fairbanks North Star Borough (11), Sterling (11), Anchor Point (9), Dillingham Census Area (9), Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (9), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (9), Metlakatla (7), Valdez (7), Craig (6), Houston/Big Lake Area (6), Kodiak Island Borough (6), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (5), Cordova (5), Haines (5), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (5), Nikiski (5), Petersburg (5), Unknown (5), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (4), Willow (4), Wrangell (4), Girdwood (3), Healy (3), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (3), Tok (3), Denali Borough (2), Fritz Creek (2), Hooper Bay (2), Skagway (2), and one each in Salcha and Sutton-Alpine.



61 nonresident cases were identified in:

Aleutians East: 11 with purpose seafood

Anchorage: 8 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 4 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 4 with purpose seafood

Prudhoe Bay: 4 with purpose North Slope oil

Unalaska: 1 with purpose seafood, 2 with purpose under investigation

Eagle River: 2 with purpose under investigation

Kotzebue: 2 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 2 with purpose under investigation

Denali Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation



Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation



Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation



Location under investigation: 4 with purpose seafood, 1 with purpose other, 13 with purpose under investigation

One resident case was added to the state’s overall total due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 220,388 and the total number of nonresident cases to 7,607.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,478 resident hospitalizations and 1,060 resident deaths.





No new Alaska resident hospitalizations were reported. Newly accounted COVID-19 deaths are reported on Wednesdays. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 127 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 131 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13%.

TESTING – Data on our testing dashboard are archived and still available, but updates to testing data can now be found on a tab of the cases dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/. DHSS is no longer reporting percent positivity or the cumulative number of tests on our dashboard. This is in part because of the increased use in at-home rapid antigen testing, where results are not reported to the state. In addition, effective today, some testing organizations will only be required to report positive COVID-19 test results and will not need to report negative results to Section of Epidemiology. This change will allow those organizations to focus on reporting positive results and mitigation instead of the time-consuming task of reporting negative results. These two changes make percent positivity a less meaningful metric, which is why DHSS is no longer tracking this on its dashboard. If you have any questions about the data or these changes please email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 1,485.93. For boroughs and census areas: 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.





