COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY-July 12, 2021







OVERVIEW– 174 new cases | 2 deaths | 44 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: intermediate | 51% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION-Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDCâ€™s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS-56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

51% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 73%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 67%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 62%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 60%

Northwest Region: 55%

Anchorage Region: 53%

Other Interior Region: 52%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 45%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 43%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 35%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES-DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 174 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days:

July 9 -80 residents, 8 nonresidents

July 10 – 54 residents, 5 nonresidents

July 11 – 25 residents, 2 nonresidents

159 total residents in: Anchorage (72), Sitka (11), Eagle River (9), Hooper Bay (7), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (7), Soldotna (6), Wasilla (6), Cordova (5), Fairbanks (4), Homer (4), Seward (4), Chugiak (3), Juneau (3), Kenai (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Ketchikan (2), Sterling (2) and one each in Douglas, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Kusilvak Census Area, Mat-Su Borough, North Pole, Palmer, Petersburg and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

15 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: one with “other” purpose, two with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: three with purposes under investigation

Petersburg: three with purposes under investigation

Healy: one in tourism industry

Soldotna: one in “other” industry

Location under investigation: four with purposes under investigation

One resident case was added to and one nonresident case was subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 68,951 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,954.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,643 resident hospitalizations and 374 resident deaths, with four new hospitalizations and two new resident deaths reported over the last three days.







The individuals who died were:

A female Anchorage resident in her 70s

A male Anchorage resident 80 years or older

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 44 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 45 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.3%.

Please note that the hospital dashboard is currently not displaying data correctly; the data provided here is from the summary tables and is accurate as of today.

TESTING – A total of 2,411,703 tests have been conducted, with 15,421 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.5%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is intermediate at 6.37 cases per 100,000. Two regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and six regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 14.00 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 13.70 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Anchorage Municipality: 9.40 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 7.70 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7.00 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 4.00 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 3.60 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 3.20 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 2.80 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 1.50 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1.30 cases per 100,000





