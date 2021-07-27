COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 26, 2021







OVERVIEW – 562 new cases | 0 deaths | 96 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 52% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 57.2% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

52% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

YK-Delta Region: 69%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 68.2%

Southwest Region: 62.6%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 61.5%

Northwest Region: 56.3%

Anchorage Region: 53.9%

Other Interior Region: 53.2%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 44.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36.4%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 562 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days:

July 23 – 246 residents, 20 nonresidents

July 24 – 169 residents, 3 nonresidents

July 25 – 120 residents, 4 nonresidents

535 total residents in: Anchorage (210), Sitka (40), Juneau (33), Wasilla (28), Seward (21), Copper River Census Area (20), Kodiak (20), Kenai (18), Soldotna (18), Eagle River (16), Palmer (16), Fairbanks (15), Bethel Census Area (10), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (8), North Pole (8), Cordova (6), Chugiak (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (5), Ketchikan (5), Kodiak Island Borough (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Delta Junction (2), Girdwood (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Nome (2), Valdez (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Chevak, Dillingham Census Area, Douglas, Ester, Hooper Bay, Knik-Fairview, North Slope Borough, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, Wrangell, Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

27 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 5 with purposes under investigation

Seward: 4 in tourism

Ketchikan: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 2 with purposes under investigation

Sitka: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 2 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kodiak: 2 with purposes under investigation

Soldotna: 2 with purposes under investigation

Eagle River: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 2 with purposes under investigation

Three nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 71,286 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,097.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,696 resident hospitalizations and 377 resident deaths, with eight new hospitalizations and no new resident deaths reported over the last three days.







There are currently 96 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 97 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fifteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 8.7%.

TESTING – A total of 2,471,288 tests have been conducted, with 22,824 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.2%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 22.8 cases per 100,000. Eight regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission; three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission; and no regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 99.10 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 40.30 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 35.40 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 25.60 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 24.50 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 22.30 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 20.50 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 11.90 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>5-10 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 7.10 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 6.70 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 6.10 cases per 100,000

Low (0-5 cases/100,000)





