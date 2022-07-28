COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – July 27, 2022





Reporting data for July 20-26, 2022

OVERVIEW – 2,946 new cases | 0 newly reported deaths | 83 hospitalizations | 29.7% of Alaskans 5+ boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – DOH updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 2,946 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

2,035 were residents of:

7 – Aleutians East Borough



6 – Anchor Point



693 – Anchorage



51 – Bethel



121 – Bethel Census Area (15 communities)



15 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (3 communities)



1 – Chevak



1 – Chugach Census Area



10 – Chugiak



7 – Copper River Census Area (2 communities)



3 – Cordova



4 – Craig



8 – Delta Junction



2 – Denali Borough (2 communities)



13 – Dillingham



4 – Dillingham Census Area (2 communities)



1 – Dutch Harbor



61 – Eagle River



3 – Ester



143 – Fairbanks



3 – Fritz Creek



2 – Girdwood



70 – Greater Palmer Area



170 – Greater Wasilla Area



8 – Haines



26 – Homer



10 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (2 communities)



11 – Hooper Bay



6 – Houston/ Big Lake Area



103 – Juneau



50 – Kenai



11 – Kenai Peninsula Borough- North (3 communities)



8 – Kenai Peninsula Borough- South (3 communities)



25 – Ketchikan



42 – Kodiak



5 – Kodiak Island Borough (2 communities)



20 – Kotzebue



6 – Kusilvak Census Area (6 communities)



7 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



5 – Metlakatla



7 – Nikiski



12 – Nome



26 – Nome Census Area (4 communities)



29 – North Pole



7 – North Slope Borough (3 communities)



6 – Northwest Arctic Borough (5 communities)



5 – Petersburg



5 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (4 communities)



5 – Seward



44 – Sitka



48 – Soldotna



3 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area



5 – Sterling



5 – Tok



49 – Utqiaġvik



3 – Valdez



10 – Willow



7 – Wrangell



17 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (10 communities)



911 nonresident cases were identified in:

67 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation

2 – Bethel: purpose under investigation



4 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined: 3 purpose tourism, 1 purpose under investigation

6 – Copper River Census Area: purpose under investigation

1 – Cordova: purpose under investigation



75 – Denali Borough: 70 purpose tourism, 5 purpose under investigation



2 – Dillingham: purpose under investigation

1 – Dutch Harbor: purpose under investigation

33 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



2 – Haines: purpose under investigation



13 – Homer: purpose under investigation

3 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: purpose under investigation

20 – Juneau: purpose under investigation

12 – Kenai: purpose tourism



3 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North: purpose under investigation

4 – Ketchikan: 1 purpose tourism, 3 purpose under investigation



3 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation



5 – Nome: purpose under investigation

3 – Palmer: purpose under investigation

5 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: purpose under investigation



13 – Prudhoe Bay: 10 purpose North Slope oil, 3 purpose under investigation

8 – Seward: purpose under investigation

19 – Sitka: 6 purpose seafood, 13 purpose under investigation



21 – Skagway: purpose tourism

17 – Soldotna: 1 purpose tourism, 16 purpose under investigation

1 – Utqiaġvik: purpose under investigation

2 – Valdez: 1 purpose seafood, 1 purpose under investigation

8 – Wasilla: purpose under investigation

1 – Wrangell: purpose under investigation

1 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: purpose under investigation



517 – At sea: 511 purpose tourism, 6 purpose under investigation



39 – Location under investigation: purpose under investigation



2 resident cases were subtracted and 24 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 271,101 and the total number of nonresident cases to 17,366.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA).

71.9% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 29.7% of all Alaskans age 5 and older have received a first booster dose. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans ages 5 and older who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 45.7%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 43.7%

Y-K Delta Region: 36.2%

Anchorage Municipality: 33.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 32.9%

Southwest Region: 31.4%

Northwest Region: 31.4%

Other Interior Region: 29.3%

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 24.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 17.5%

(Note: COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov. Vaccination rate data for Alaskans younger than 5 years old is not yet available.)

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,275 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.





No new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

There are currently 83 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. One of these patients is on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.3%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 279.19. For boroughs and census areas: 4 areas are at >400 cases, 17 areas are at 200-399 cases, 5 areas are at 100-199 cases, no areas are at 50-99 cases and 2 areas are at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



