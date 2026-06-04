U.S. Supreme Court Justice to speak at UAF







U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will speak at a free event Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the Davis Concert Hall.

Retired longtime radio journalist Robert Hannon will host the discussion with Jackson.

Jackson took her seat on the Supreme Court of the United States in 2022. Prior to her nomination to the Supreme Court, she served as a judge in both the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Harvard-Radcliffe College in 1992 and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School in 1996. Her legal career has also included time in private practice, as an attorney at the U.S. Sentencing Commission and as an assistant federal public defender in Washington, D.C.

Preregistration for the event is required. Ticket reservations will open on June 15 at 10 a.m. on the UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning website. Tickets are limited. Security for the event will require the following:

Tickets will be required for all attendees. There will be no standby line.

Picture IDs will be checked at the door. That means every ticket must include the attendee’s name, which must match the attendee’s ID.

Tickets are not transferable. Name changes are not permitted.

Attendees will be screened via metal detector at the event. Bags and purses will not be permitted.

The event will be recorded and posted to the UAF YouTube channel, but will not be streamed live.

For more information, visit the Summer Sessions website or call 907-474-7021.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Jackson’s full bio is available on the Supreme Court website.