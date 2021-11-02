COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 1, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,547 new cases | 3 deaths | 202 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.3% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 65.2% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.3% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.3%

YK-Delta Region: 77.3%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.2%

Southwest Region: 70.5%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.1%

Anchorage Region: 64.1%

Northwest Region: 62.7%

Other Interior Region: 60.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.9%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.7%

CASES – DHSS today announced 3 deaths of Alaska residents and 1,547 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,526 were residents of: Anchorage (539), Greater Wasilla Area (143), Fairbanks (101), Nome Census Area (85 in 7 communities), Greater Palmer Area (69), Kenai (46), Eagle River (38), Juneau (34), Nome (34), North Pole (32), NW Arctic Borough (29 in 5 communities), Soldotna (28), Copper River Census Area (21 Area in 4 communities), Homer (21), Kotzebue (21), Utqiaġvik (21), Bethel Census Area (18 in 6 communities), Kenai Peninsula Borough- North (18 in 4 communities), Bethel (16), Chugiak (15), North Slope Borough (13 in 4 communities), Anchor Point (12), Kenai Peninsula Borough- South (12 in 3 communities), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (12 in 5 communities), Delta Junction (11), Ketchikan (11), Willow (10), Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula (9 in 3 communities), Dillingham Census Area (9 in 3 communities), Houston/ Big Lake Area (9), Kodiak ( 8 ), Skagway ( 8 ), Kusilvak Census Area (7 in 2 communities), Mat-Su Borough (6), Sitka (6), Tok (6), Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 in 2 communities), Sterling (4), Sutton-Alpine (4), Aleutians East Borough (3 in 2 communities), Dillingham (3), Ester (3), Fairbanks North Star Borough (3 in 2 communities), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Seward (3), Valdez (3), Fritz Creek (2), Petersburg (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), Wrangell (2), and one each in Chevak, Chugach Census Area, Girdwood, Healy, Kodiak Island Borough, Nikiski, and one with residence under investigation.

21 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 8 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose education and 2 with with purposes under investigation

Greater Wasilla Area: 3 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 2 in North Slope oil industry

Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Copper River Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation

Four resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 134,167 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,262.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,778 resident hospitalizations and 702 deaths. Sixteen new resident hospitalizations and three Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The three Alaska residents who died were:

A female Anchorage resident age 80+

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

A male Fairbanks resident in his 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 202 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 208 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-eight of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 19.3%.

TESTING – A total of 3,336,205 tests have been conducted, with 43,173 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.53%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 607.8. For boroughs and census areas: 26 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), one area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



