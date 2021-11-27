COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 26, 2021





OVERVIEW – 632 new cases | 7 deaths | 89 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 61% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 59%

Other Interior Region: 56%

Northwest Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced seven deaths of Alaska residents and 632 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past two days.

Nov. 24 – 487 residents, 6 nonresidents

Nov. 25 – 138 residents, 1 nonresident

625 were residents of: Anchorage (166), Fairbanks (68), Greater Wasilla Area (66), Nome (31), Northwest Arctic Borough (31), Greater Palmer Area (26), Ketchikan (23), Bethel Census Area (19), Kotzebue (19), Kusilvak Census Area (19), Eagle River (18), Juneau (15), North Pole (14), Bethel (13), Copper River Census Area (12), Petersburg (12), Houston/Big Lake Area (9), Chugiak (6), Kodiak (5), North Slope Borough (5), Nome Census Area (4), Soldotna (4), Wrangell (4), Homer (3), Kenai (3), Seward (3), Tok (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Anchor Point (2), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Metlakatla (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Chevak, Craig, Delta Junction, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kodiak Island Borough, Sitka, Sterling, Willow and Yukon-Koyukuk.

7 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 5 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Six resident cases were subtracted due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 144,692 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,395.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,043 resident hospitalizations and 847 resident deaths. Ten new resident hospitalizations and seven Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+

A female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

A male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

A male resident of Anchor Point in his 60s

A male resident of Copper River Census Area in his 60s

A female resident of Soldotna in her 50s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 89 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 92 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eight of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7.8%.

TESTING – A total of 3,516,330 tests have been conducted, with 30,052 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.69%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 272.2. For boroughs and census areas: 22 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), five areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and one area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



