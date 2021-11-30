COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 29, 2021





OVERVIEW – 730 new cases | 1 death | 79 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 55% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 61% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

55% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 74%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 67%

Southwest Region: 65%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Anchorage Region: 60%

Other Interior Region: 56%

Northwest Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 46%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39%

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 730 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days.

Nov. 26 – 373 residents, 7 nonresidents

Nov. 26 – 236 residents, 6 nonresidents

Nov. 28 – 107 residents, 1 nonresident

716 were residents of: Anchorage (245), Greater Wasilla Area (86), Ketchikan (42), Fairbanks (34), Greater Palmer Area (32), Bethel Census Area (30 in 7 communities), Petersburg (24), Juneau (20), Bethel (19), North Slope Borough (19 in 4 communities), Eagle River (16), Nome (13), Soldotna (12), Kenai (11), Kusilvak Census Area (11 in 2 communities), North Pole (11), Copper River Census Area (9), Kotzebue (7), Chugiak (6), Nome Census Area (6 in 4 communities), Utqiaġvik (6), Dillingham (5), Sitka (4), Delta Junction (3), Homer (3), Houston/Big Lake Area (3), Nikiski (3), Sterling (3), Wrangell (3), Anchor Point (2), Cordova (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Kodiak (2), Mat-Su Borough (2), Seward (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), Willow (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2 in 2 communities), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula Borough combined, Dillingham Census Area, Girdwood, Haines, Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough-North, Northwest Arctic Borough, Tok, Unalaska, and Valdez.

14 nonresident cases were identified in:

Wasilla: 9 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 1 with purpose airline pilot, 2 with purposes under investigation

Nome : 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ten resident cases were subtracted and two nonresident cases were added due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 145,398 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,411.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 3,054 resident hospitalizations and 848 resident deaths. Eleven new resident hospitalizations and one Alaska resident death were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska resident who died was a male resident of Wrangell in his 60s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.





There are currently 79 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 80 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6.9%.

TESTING – A total of 3,525,898 tests have been conducted, with 27,897 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.89%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 268.6. For boroughs and census areas: 20 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), four areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), two areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and two areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e.



