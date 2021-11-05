COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 4, 2021





OVERVIEW – 655 new cases | 3 deaths | 170 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.5% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 65.4% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.5% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.4%

YK-Delta Region: 77.6%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.3%

Southwest Region: 70.8%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.2%

Anchorage Region: 64.3%

Northwest Region: 62.8%

Other Interior Region: 60.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 53.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.7%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.8%

CASES – DHSS today announced 2 deaths of Alaska residents, one death of a nonresident, and 655 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

645 were residents of: Anchorage (189), Bethel Census Area (137 in 20 communities), Greater Wasilla Area (39), Kusilvak Census Area (29 in 6 communities), Fairbanks (25), Nome Census Area (25 in 5 communities), Kenai (17), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (16 in 4 communities), Bethel (15), Juneau (14), Greater Palmer Area (10), Northwest Arctic Borough (10 in 4 communities), Eagle River (9), Kotzebue (8), Soldotna (8), Ketchikan (7), North Pole (7), Nome (6), Tok (6), Chugiak (4), Fairbanks North Star Borough (4 in 2 communities), Homer (4), Houston/Big Lake Area (4), Kodiak (4), Petersburg (4), Seward (4), Chevak (3), North Slope Borough (3 in 2 communities), Utqiagvik (3), Wrangell (3), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (2), Copper River Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Dillingham Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Healy (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (2), Nikiski (2), Sitka (2), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (2), and one each in Aleutians East Census Area, Aleutians West Census Area, Craig, Delta Junction, Fritz Creek, Hooper Bay, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, and Willow.

10 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 4 with purposes under investigation

Unalaska: 3 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Four resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 135,966 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,286.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,822 resident hospitalizations and 713 deaths. Nineteen new resident hospitalizations, two Alaska resident deaths, and one nonresident death were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The two Alaska residents who died were:

A male Anchorage resident in his 40s

A female Anchorage resident in his 30s

The nonresident who died was a female, diagnosed in Anchorage, in her 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 170 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 176 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 14.4%.

TESTING – A total of 3,362,772 tests have been conducted, with 35,749 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.98%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 565.5. For boroughs and census areas: 27 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), one area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



