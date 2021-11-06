COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 5, 2021





OVERVIEW – 870 new cases | 1 death | 161 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.6% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 65.5% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.6% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.4%

YK-Delta Region: 77.7%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.3%

Southwest Region: 70.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 68.3%

Anchorage Region: 64.3%

Northwest Region: 62.9%

Other Interior Region: 60.9%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 53.2%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.7%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.9%

CASES – DHSS today announced 1 death of an Alaska resident and 870 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

860 were residents of: Anchorage (255), Greater Wasilla Area (141), Fairbanks (76), Greater Palmer Area (40), Nome Census Area (40), Eagle River (34), Bethel Census Area (26 in 7 communities), North Pole (22), Soldotna (19), Juneau (17), Northwest Arctic Borough (16 in 5 communities), Kotzebue (15), Copper River Census Area (12 in 3 communities), Kodiak (11), Nome (11), Kenai (10), Ketchikan (10), Houston/Big Lake Area (9), Utqiaġvik (9), Chugiak ( 8 ), Homer (7), Delta Junction (5), Kusilvak Census Area (5 in 3 communities), Metlakatla (5), Petersburg (5), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5 in 4 communities), Bethel (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (4 in 3 communities), Mat-Su Borough (4 in 2 communities), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (3), Healy (3), Sutton-Alpine (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Anchor Point (2), Dillingham (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Sterling (2), Tok (2), Wrangell (2), and one each in Cordova, Denali Borough, Dillingham Census Area, Nikiski, North Slope Borough, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Skagway, Valdez, Willow, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

10 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 3 with purposes under investigation

Aleutians East Borough: 1 with purpose seafood, 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 with purpose under investigation

Nome: 1 with purpose under investigation

Unalaska: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 with purpose under investigation

Four resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 136,822 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,296.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,836 resident hospitalizations and 714 deaths. Fourteen new resident hospitalizations and one Alaska resident death were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska resident who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 70s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.





There are currently 161 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 170 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.5%.

TESTING – A total of 3,374,603 tests have been conducted, with 38,549 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.08%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 572.8. For boroughs and census areas: 26 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), one area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), one area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



