COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 1, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,044 new cases | 1 death | 202 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.3% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 63.3% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.3% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 81.2%

YK-Delta Region: 79.7%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 77.7%

Southwest Region: 70.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 67.1%

Anchorage Region: 64.7%

Northwest Region: 64.5%

Other Interior Region: 59.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.8%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.6%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.9%

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 1,044 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

1,011 were residents of: Anchorage (272), Fairbanks (108), Wasilla (90), Kodiak (52), Palmer (52), Bethel Census Area (50), North Pole (47), Eagle River (45), Juneau (36), Northwest Arctic Borough (18), Bethel (17), Copper River Census Area (17), Kenai (17), North Slope Borough (16), Soldotna (16), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (16), Valdez (14), Homer (10), Unalaska (10), Aleutians East Borough (7), Chugiak (7), Dillingham Census Area (7), Delta Junction (6), Sterling (6), Kotzebue (5), Nome (5), Nome Census Area (5), Sitka (5), Big Lake (4), Kusilvak Census Area (4), Salcha (4), Utqiaġvik (4), Wrangell (4), Denali Borough (3), Dillingham (3), Ketchikan (3), Kodiak Island Borough (3), Willow (3), Anchor Point (2), Douglas (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Houston (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Seward (2), Tok (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Cordova, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Skagway and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

33 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 6 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 4 in North Slope oil industry

Ketchikan: 3 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 3 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kodiak: 2 with purposes under investigation

Valdez: 2 with purposes under investigation

Copper River Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Dillingham: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Mat-Su Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation

Sitka: 1 in tourism

Locations under investigation: 6 with purposes under investigation

No adjustments were made to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 110,850 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,853.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,432 resident hospitalizations and 557 deaths. Yesterday there were nine new resident hospitalizations and one recent Alaska resident death reported. The individual who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 50s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx





There are currently 202 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 215 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.7%.

TESTING – A total of 3,058,532 tests have been conducted, with 32,740 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.61%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 1,064.3. For boroughs and census areas: all 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the following dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



