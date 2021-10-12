COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 11, 2021





OVERVIEW – 2,792 new cases | 4 deaths | 184 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.7% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 63.9% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.7% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.8%

YK-Delta Region: 75.7%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.6%

Southwest Region: 68.2%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.5%

Anchorage Region: 62.7%

Northwest Region: 61.6%

Other Interior Region: 58.7%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.1%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.2%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.5%

CASES – DHSS today announced four deaths of Alaska residents and 2,792 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days.

Oct. 8 – 901 residents, 14 nonresidents

Oct. 9 – 1,059 residents, 14 nonresidents

Oct. 10 – 792 residents, 12 nonresidents

2,752 were residents of: Anchorage (996), Wasilla (292), Fairbanks (202), Kenai (191), Palmer (130), North Pole (95), Soldotna (82), Juneau (81), Eagle River (74), Northwest Arctic Borough (69), Kusilvak Census Area (53), Kodiak (47), Bethel Census Area (34), Chugiak (27), Nome (27), Nome Census Area (25), Homer (23), Utqiaġvik (23), Sterling (21), Dillingham (16), Ketchikan (16), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (16), Copper River Census Area (15), Big Lake (14), Mat-Su Borough (14), North Slope Borough (13), Girdwood (12), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (12), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (12), Dillingham Census Area (10), Nikiski (8), Sutton-Alpine (8), Valdez (8), Bethel (7), Petersburg (7), Willow (7), Kotzebue (6), Sitka (6), Delta Junction (5), Haines (5), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (4), Cordova (4), Fairbanks North Star Borough (4), Houston (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (4), Healy (3), Anchor Point (2), Chugach Census Area (2), Douglas (2), Seward (2), Tok (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Butte, Chevak, Craig, Denali Borough, Hooper Bay, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Salcha, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and Wrangell.

40 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 13 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 10 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 4 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 4 in North Slope oil industry

Juneau: 3 with purposes under investigation

Homer: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kodiak: 1 in seafood industry, 1 with purpose under investigation

Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation

Valdez: 1 with purpose under investigation

17 resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 119,102 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,021.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,528 resident hospitalizations and 574 deaths. Over the past three days, there were four new resident hospitalizations and four recent Alaska resident deaths. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The four Alaska residents who died were:

A male Northwest Arctic Borough resident in his 70s

A female Anchorage resident in her 70s

A female Anchorage resident in her 60s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 184 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 12 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 196 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 15.4%.

TESTING – A total of 3,154,440 tests have been conducted, with 49,426 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 10.65%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 834.54. For boroughs and census areas: 23 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 3 areas area at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 2 areas area at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 0 areas area at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



