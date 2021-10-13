COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 13, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,239 new cases | 0 deaths | 204 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.8% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 64% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.8% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.9%

YK-Delta Region: 75.8%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.7%

Southwest Region: 68.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.6%

Anchorage Region: 62.8%

Northwest Region: 61.7%

Other Interior Region: 58.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.3%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.3%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.4%

Please note: Vaccination rates may fluctuate as the data team investigates overestimations of fully vaccinated individuals ages 12 and older.

CASES – DHSS today announced 1,239 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

1,220 were residents of: Anchorage (383), Wasilla (190), Fairbanks (166), Palmer (78), North Pole (47), Soldotna (40), Juneau (39), Bethel Census Area (38 in 8 communities), Eagle River (34), Kenai (22), Chugiak (15), Homer (15), Big Lake (13), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (13 in 2 communities), Kusilvak Census Area (11 in 3 communities), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (11 in 4 communities), Dillingham (9), Ketchikan (8), Mat-Su Borough (7), Nome (7), Sterling (6), Willow (6), Kodiak Island Borough (5), Kotzebue (5), Bethel (4), Kodiak (4), Ester (3), Houston (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (3 in 2 communities), North Slope Borough (3 in 3 communities), Seward (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Anchor Point (2), Chugach Census Area (2), Delta Junction (2), Dillingham Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2 in 2 communities), Nome Census Area (2 in 2 communities), Sutton-Alpine (2), Tok (2), and one each in Chevak, Copper River Census Area, Denali Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Haines, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, NW Arctic Borough, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

19 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 7 with purposes under investigation

Kotzebue: 7 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 2 with purposes under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fifteen resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 120,751 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,052.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,569 resident hospitalizations and 590 deaths. Yesterday there were eight new resident hospitalizations and no new Alaska resident deaths reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.





There are currently 204 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 16 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 220 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17%.

TESTING – A total of 3,172,922 tests have been conducted, with 42,439 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 10.92%. Variant information is now posted to a new dashboard at akvariants.github.io

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 829.3. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 2 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 0 areas at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the following dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



