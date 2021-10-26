COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 25, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,686 new cases | 5 deaths | 236 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 59.9% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 64.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

59.9% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.9%

YK-Delta Region: 77.1%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76%

Southwest Region: 70.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 67.7%

Anchorage Region: 63.7%

Northwest Region: 62.4%

Other Interior Region: 59.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.4%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.1%

Please note: Vaccination rates may fluctuate as the data team investigates overestimations of fully vaccinated individuals ages 12 and older.

CASES – DHSS today announced five deaths of Alaska residents and 1,686 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days.

Oct. 22 – 520 residents, 9 nonresidents

Oct. 23 – 790 residents, 10 nonresidents

Oct. 24 – 351 residents, 6 nonresidents

1,661 were residents of: Anchorage (608), Wasilla (139), Fairbanks (97), Palmer (70), Eagle River (66), Soldotna (59), Kenai (54), Dillingham Census Area (52 in 3 communities), Juneau (44), Kodiak (41), North Pole (38), Ketchikan (31), Bethel Census Area (25 in 8 communities), NW Arctic Borough (25 in 6 communities), Homer (24), Nome (23), Kotzebue (22), Copper River Census Area (21 in 3 communities), Nome Census Area (21 in 5 communities), Utqiaġvik (20), Sterling (16), Chugiak (15), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (14 in 5 communities), North Slope Borough (14 in 4 communities), Fairbanks North Star Borough (9), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (9 in 2 communities), Mat-Su Borough ( 8 ), Nikiski (7), Bethel (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (6 in 2 communities), Willow (6), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6 in 6 communities), Cordova (5), Kusilvak Census Area (5 in 4 communities), Skagway (5), Tok (5), Anchor Point (4), Dillingham (4), Wrangell (4), Big Lake (3), Delta Junction (3), Kodiak Island Borough (3 in 2 communities), Petersburg (3), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Seward (3), Valdez (3), Chugach Census Area (2), Craig (2), Girdwood (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Sitka (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), and one each in Chevak, Haines, Healy, Houston, Metlakatla, Salcha, and Unalaska.

25 new nonresident cases were identified in:

North Slope Borough: 6 in North Slope oil industry

Anchorage: 5 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 5 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 3 with purposes under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 1 in tourism

Juneau: 1 in tourism

Sitka: 1 with purpose under investigation

Aleutians East Borough: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 in seafood industry

Five resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 129,740 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,212.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,710 resident hospitalizations and 678 deaths. Over the past three days, there were four new resident hospitalizations and 5 Alaska resident deaths. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The five Alaska residents who died were:

A female Anchorage resident in her 70s

A female Anchorage resident in her 50s

A male Anchorage resident in his 50s

A male Kodiak resident in his 50s

A male Wasilla resident in his 40s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 236 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 238 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 19.6%.

TESTING – A total of 3,279,336 tests have been conducted, with 46,005 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.21%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 660.9. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 2 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas area at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



