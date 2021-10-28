COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 27, 2021





OVERVIEW – 567 new cases | 2 deaths | 243 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.1% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 64.9% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.1% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.1%

YK-Delta Region: 77.1%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.1%

Southwest Region: 70.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 67.8%

Anchorage Region: 63.8%

Northwest Region: 62.5%

Other Interior Region: 59.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.6%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.3%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.3%

CASES – DHSS today announced 2 deaths of Alaska residents and 567 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

560 were residents of: Anchorage (228), Wasilla (38), Eagle River (34), Fairbanks (31 in 3 communities), Tok (20), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (18), Kodiak (17), Juneau (16), Homer (14), Palmer (13), Bethel Census Area (11 in 7 communities), Chugiak (11), North Pole (10), Fairbanks North Star Borough ( 8 ), Anchor Point (7), Nome Census Area (7 in 4 communities), Dillingham Census Area (6), Nome (6), Soldotna (6), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (5 in 3 communities), Kenai (5), Kotzebue (5), Kusilvak Census Area (5 in 3 communities), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (4 in 2 communities), Utqiaġvik (4), Willow (4), Bethel (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (3), Ketchikan (3), Mat-Su Borough (3), Big Lake (2), Cordova (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Wrangell (2), and one each in Chevak, Copper River Census Area, Fritz Creek, Nikiski, North Slope Borough, NW Arctic Borough, and Salcha.

Seven new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 4 with purposes under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 2 with purposes under investigation

Fourteen resident cases were added and three nonresident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 131,056 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,218.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,754 resident hospitalizations and 690 deaths. Five new resident hospitalizations and two Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The two Alaska residents who died were:

A female Fairbanks resident age 80+

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 243 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 246 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 20.4%.

TESTING – A total of 3,296,869 tests have been conducted, with 39,870 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.8%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 658.5. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 2 areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas area at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



