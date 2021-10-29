COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 28, 2021





OVERVIEW – 833 new cases | 5 deaths | 233 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60.1% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 65% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

60.1% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 80.1%

YK-Delta Region: 77.1%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 76.1%

Southwest Region: 70.3%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 67.8%

Anchorage Region: 63.9%

Northwest Region: 62.6%

Other Interior Region: 60%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.7%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.3%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.4%

CASES – DHSS today announced 5 deaths of Alaska residents and 833 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

818 were residents of: Anchorage (241), Greater Wasilla Area (130), Greater Palmer Area (59), Fairbanks (52), Soldotna (44), Juneau (30), Kotzebue (29), Eagle River (21), Kenai (20), Bethel Census Area (18 in 7 communities), North Slope Borough (18 in 5 communities), NW Arctic Borough (18 in 6 communities), Tok (14), Homer (9), Dillingham ( 8 ), Delta Junction (7), Houston/Big Lake Area (7), North Pole (7), Valdez (7), Nome (6), Nikiski (5), Utqiaġvik (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (4 in 2 communities), Nome Census Area (4 in 2 communities), Seward (4), Sitka (4), Anchor Point (3), Bethel (3), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (3 in 2 communities), Chugiak (3), Copper River Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Kodiak (3), Mat-Su Borough (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3 in 2 communities), Sterling (3), Sutton-Alpine (3), Dillingham Census Area (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2 in 2 communities), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2 in 2 communities), and one each in Cordova, Craig, Healy, Ketchikan, Petersburg, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Skagway, Willow, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

15 non resident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 5 with purposes under investigation

Kotzebue: 2 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 2 with purposes under investigation

Homer: 2 with purposes under investigation

Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation

Twenty-six resident cases were subtracted and one nonresident case was added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 131,848 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,234.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,763 resident hospitalizations and 695 deaths. Nine new resident hospitalizations and five Alaska resident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The five Alaska residents who died were:

A male Kenai resident age 80+

A male Soldotna resident in his 40s

A male Dillingham Census Area resident in his 50s

A male Haines resident in his 70s

A female Juneau resident in her 40s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





There are currently 233 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 238 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18.9%.

TESTING – A total of 3,308,423 tests have been conducted, with 39,992 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.85%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 633.1. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 1 area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9e



