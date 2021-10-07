COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Oct. 6, 2021





OVERVIEW – 867 new cases | 3 deaths | 184 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 58.4% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 63.6% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

58.4% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 78.5%

YK-Delta Region: 75.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 74.3%

Southwest Region: 67.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 66.1%

Anchorage Region: 62.4%

Northwest Region: 61.3%

Other Interior Region: 58.4%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50.8%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 49%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 41.3%

CASES – DHSS today announced three deaths of Alaska residents and 867 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

857 were residents of: Anchorage (362), Fairbanks (84), Eagle River (46), Soldotna (43), Wasilla (40), Kenai (37), Bethel Census Area (32), North Pole (30), Kodiak (17), Palmer (17), Juneau (15), Chugiak (12), Homer (11), Girdwood (8), Nome (8), Dillingham (7), Sterling (7), Bethel (6), Ketchikan (6), Kusilvak Census Area (6), Denali Borough (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (4), Petersburg (4), Sitka (4), Utqiaġvik (4), Valdez (4), Kotzebue (3), Nome Census Area (3), North Slope Borough (3), Seward (3), Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon (3), Chugach Census Area (2), Copper River Census Area (2), Delta Junction (2), Ester (2), Healy (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), and one each in Anchor Point, Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula, Chevak, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Haines, Mat-Su Borough, Nikiski, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Unalaska, and Wrangell.

10 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 3 with purposes under investigation

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1 with purpose mining

Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation

Valdez: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose under investigation

Petersburg: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 2 with purposes under investigation

Six resident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 114,708 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,951.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,495 resident hospitalizations and 564 deaths. Yesterday there were 30 new resident hospitalizations and three recent Alaska resident deaths reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx. The individuals who died were:

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

A male Anchorage resident in his 70s

A male Anchorage resident in his 60s

There are currently 184 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 15 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 199 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 16.3%.

TESTING – A total of 3,107,823 tests have been conducted, with 39,372 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.97%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 839.5. For boroughs and census areas: all 28 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), no areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

