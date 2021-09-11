COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 10, 2021





OVERVIEW – 702 new cases | 2 deaths | 208 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 56.1% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 61.6% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

56.1% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.2%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.1%

YK-Delta Region: 73.5%

Southwest Region: 66.5%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65%

Northwest Region: 63.1%

Anchorage Region: 58.3%

Other Interior Region: 56.8%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.3%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47.5%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39.6%

CASES – DHSS today announced two deaths of Alaska residents and 702 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday.

677 were residents of: Anchorage (186), Fairbanks (80), Wasilla (72), Palmer (43), Bethel Census Area (40), North Pole (34), Eagle River (26), Kenai (19), Soldotna (16), Utqiaġvik (13), Bethel (11), Delta Junction (11), Juneau (10), Copper River Census Area (9), Nome Census Area (9), Ketchikan (7), Kusilvak Census Area (7), Homer (6), North Slope Borough (6), Seward (6), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6), Anchor Point (5), Kodiak (5), Sutton-Alpine (5), Big Lake (4), Houston (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (4), Ester (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (3), Nikiski (3), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3), Sitka (3), Chevak (2), Cordova (2), Hooper Bay (2), Sterling (2), Willow (2), and one each in Dillingham, Dillingham Census Area, Girdwood, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Mat-Su Borough, Metlakatla, Tok and Valdez.

25 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Fairbanks: 6 with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: 5 with purposes under investigation

Seward: 4 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 1 with purpose under investigation

Copper River Census Area: 1 with purpose under investigation

Cordova: 1 with purpose under investigation

Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Juneau: 1 with purpose under investigation

Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: 1 in tourism

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation

Two resident cases were subtracted from, and one nonresident case was added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 90,946 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,229.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,128 resident hospitalizations and 444 deaths. Yesterday there were 19 new resident hospitalizations and two new Alaska resident deaths reported.

Both deaths were recent:

A female Anchorage resident in her 40s

A male Dillingham Census Area resident in his 70s

Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.





There are currently 208 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and seven additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 215 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.6%.

TESTING – A total of 2,844,730 tests have been conducted, with 41,163 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.98%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 596.5. For boroughs and census areas: 26 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 1 area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 0 areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



