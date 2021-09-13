COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 13, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,473 new cases | 1 death | 210 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 56.5% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 61.8% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

56.5% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.4%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.8%

YK-Delta Region: 73.7%

Southwest Region: 66.9%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.2%

Northwest Region: 64.5%

Anchorage Region: 58.7%

Other Interior Region: 56.9%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.5%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 47.7%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39.8%

CASES – DHSS today announced one death of an Alaska resident and 1,473 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days.

Sept. 10 – 784 residents, 26 nonresidents

Sept. 11 – 370 residents, 13 nonresidents

Sept. 12 – 277 residents, 3 nonresidents

1,431 were residents of: Anchorage (499), Fairbanks (197), Wasilla (124), Palmer (77), Eagle River (75), North Slope Borough (69), North Pole (52), Juneau (36), Bethel Census Area (26), Chugiak (23), Kenai (20), Soldotna (20), Nome Census Area (16), Ketchikan (15), Kodiak (14), Utqiaġvik (13), Seward (12), Big Lake (9), Copper River Census Area (9), Girdwood (9), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (9), Bethel (8), Northwest Arctic Borough (7), Sutton-Alpine (7), Craig (6), Delta Junction (6), Homer (6), Kotzebue (6), Dillingham Census Area (5), Fairbanks North Star Borough (5), Dillingham (4), Healy (4), Kusilvak Census Area (4), Willow (4), Aleutians East Borough (3), Salcha (3), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (3), Tok (3), Valdez (3), Haines (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Nikiski (2), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Sterling (2), and one each in Cordova, Douglas, Ester, Kodiak Island Borough, Sitka, Skagway, Wrangell and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

42 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 1 in ‘other’ industry, 14 with purposes under investigation

Wasilla: 10 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 6 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 3 with purposes under investigation

Nome: 2 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 2 in North Slope oil industry

Eagle River: 1 with purpose Under investigation

Kodiak: 1 with purpose under investigation

Seward: 1 with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation

Fourteen resident cases were subtracted from, and one nonresident case was added to the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 92,363 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,272.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,135 resident hospitalizations and 445 deaths. Over the past three days, there were seven new resident hospitalizations and one recent Alaska resident death reported. The individual who died was an Anchorage male resident 80 years or older. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.





There are currently 210 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 10 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 220 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18.3%.

TESTING – A total of 2,875,094 tests have been conducted, with 50,071 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.25%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 567.6. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 1 area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 1 area is at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and 1 area is at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



