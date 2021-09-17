COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Sept. 16, 2021





OVERVIEW – 1,053 new cases | 0 deaths | 206 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 56.8% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 62.2% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

56.8% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 79.7%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 75.9%

YK-Delta Region: 74.1%

Southwest Region: 67.2%

Northwest Region: 65.8%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 65.7%

Anchorage Region: 59.1%

Other Interior Region: 57.4%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 49.8%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 48%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 40%

CASES – DHSS today announced 1,053 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 1,027 were residents of: Anchorage (385), Wasilla (113), Fairbanks (96), Juneau (57), Palmer (44), Bethel Census Area (40), Eagle River (32), North Pole (32), Kenai (27), North Slope Borough (20), Soldotna (17), Chugiak (16), Big Lake (13), Ketchikan (11), Haines Borough (9), Bethel (6), Homer (6), Kusilvak Census Area (6), Nome Census Area (6), Northwest Arctic Borough (6), Seward (6), Anchor Point (5), Dillingham Census Area (5), Mat-Su Borough (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (4), Nikiski (4), Sitka (4), Willow (4), Cordova (3), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (3), Sterling (3), Tok (3), Valdez (3), Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (2), Chevak (2), Craig (2), Delta Junction (2), Girdwood (2), Houston (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Chugach Census Area, Copper River Census Area, Dillingham, Douglas, Ester, Healy, Hooper Bay, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kodiak, Kodiak Island Borough, Salcha, Unalaska, Utqiaġvik, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

26 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 10 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 6 in North Slope oil industry

Fairbanks: 5 with purposes under investigation

Juneau: 2 with purposes under investigation

Delta Junction: 1 with purpose mining

Healy: 1 with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: 1 with purpose under investigation

No changes were made to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 95,132 and the total number of nonresident cases to 4,340.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,183 resident hospitalizations and 453 deaths. Yesterday there were 11 new resident hospitalizations and no new Alaska resident deaths reported.





There are currently 206 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 215 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.5%.

TESTING – A total of 2,906,124 tests have been conducted, with 44,053 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.71%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 666.8. For boroughs and census areas: 24 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), two areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), two areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/



